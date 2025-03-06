A'ja Wilson net worth: The three-time MVP has earned big bucks over the years
The resurgence of the WNBA does not happen without A'ja Wilson.
Born in South Carolina, Wilson found her passion playing basketball for Heathwood Hall Episcopal School's varsity team — and even led the team to a state championship in 2014. She took those talents to the University of South Carolina and dominated the college circuit until eventually getting drafted into the WNBA in 2018.
And what a WNBA career she has had. In her seven seasons with the Las Vegas Aces thus far she's won two WNBA Championships, three league MVPs, and was named to the All-Star team six times.
Not only that, but Wilson managed to grow her wealth in the process, but how much is she worth? Here is everything you need to know about her financial empire.
A'ja Wilson's net worth
As of 2025, Wilson has an estimated net worth of $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. A large portion of these earnings come from her WNBA salary.
In 2018, the Aces paid Wilson her first contract, which was a four-year deal worth $232,178 or $58,045 a year. This dramatically increased when she inked a two-year extension in 2022 worth $398,422 total.
Wilson re-upped again with the Aces in 2023, shortly after she helped the team capture its third WNBA Finals Championship. Her latest contract is for $200K a year and expires after the 2025 season.
Endorsements were another avenue of revenue that helped Wilson grow richer. The athlete has major partnerships with Gatorade, Ruffles, Mountain Dew, and of course Nike.
Her Nike deal is reportedly in the multi-million dollar range on par with Caitlin Clark's Nike earnings. This helped cement Wilson as a global face for women's basketball, which TIME also recognized, naming Wilson one of their 2025 Women of the Year and putting the future Hall of Famer on their magazine cover.
Wilson also dabbled in philanthropy. She and her parents, Rosce and Eva, founded the A'ja Wilson Foundation in 2019. The non-profit is "dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children struggling with dyslexia and bullying."
As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, Wilson prepares to continue building her already incredible legacy.
