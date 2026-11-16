Wyndham Clark tried to keep one of the biggest moments of his life a secret. Unfortunately, he had already told a room full of reporters what he was planning.

The professional golfer is engaged to girlfriend Emily Tanner, who shared the happy news Sunday, Nov. 15, with a video of Clark getting down on one knee during a scenic outdoor getaway.

The proposal was romantic, the setting was beautiful, and Tanner's answer was clearly yes.

There was just one small catch: Clark had accidentally given away his intentions months earlier.

And now that the couple has made it official, his memorable slipup makes the whole story even better.

Wyndham Clark Proposes to Emily Tanner During Romantic Getaway

Tanner, a model and social media influencer, announced the engagement in a joint Instagram post with Clark on Sunday afternoon.

The video captured the golfer dropping to one knee on a hiking trail, surrounded by open desert scenery and mountains.

Tanner, dressed in black athletic wear, appeared visibly emotional as Clark presented the ring. The couple embraced after the proposal.

She kept the announcement short and sweet, captioning the post, "My forever 🥹💍."

It was a fitting moment for a couple whose relationship has moved quickly since they first met earlier this year.

Clark, 32, and Tanner, 31, began dating in January and made their first major public appearance together at the Masters in April. Tanner served as Clark's caddie during the tournament's Par 3 Contest, and he later introduced her on Instagram as his "good luck charm."

She has been a familiar face at his tournaments ever since, celebrating alongside him during a remarkable 2026 season that included three PGA Tour victories and his second U.S. Open championship.

But even before the engagement became official, Clark had made it clear where he hoped their relationship was headed.

Clark Accidentally Revealed His Engagement Plans Months Earlier

Back in August, Clark was discussing his upcoming offseason schedule with reporters at the Tour Championship when he casually mentioned something considerably more personal than his golf plans.

"Hopefully get engaged and then going to South Africa for a tournament as well," he said.

When reporters pressed him on the comment, he added, "Hopefully, she says yes."

The admission quickly made headlines.

A month later, Clark acknowledged that he hadn't exactly intended to make his proposal plans public.

Speaking ahead of the Presidents Cup in September, he explained that getting engaged had been on his mind when he answered the question.

"But she also knew. We went and picked out rings and stuff. So she knows it's happening. So it's not that big of a surprise," Clark said. "But now, I've really got to try to disguise when I'm gonna do it."

Apparently, he managed to keep the actual moment under wraps.

Inside Wyndham Clark and Emily Tanner's Relationship

Clark and Tanner's romance began in January after they connected through mutual friends.

The golfer previously revealed that he had admired Tanner before they met and was thrilled when a friend offered to introduce them.

Their first date took place in San Diego, and the relationship progressed quickly.

By April, Tanner was accompanying him to Augusta National. Throughout the summer, she was frequently alongside Clark as he enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of his career.

The couple have since moved in together, with Tanner sharing occasional glimpses of their life away from golf.

Clark has also been open about the difference she's made in his life.

In a June interview with Us Weekly, he described Tanner as his biggest supporter and credited her with helping him unwind when he's away from competition.

After a year that brought another U.S. Open title, multiple tournament victories and plenty of memorable moments on the course, Clark now has something even bigger to celebrate.

And this time, he let Tanner make the announcement.

