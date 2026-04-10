Wyndham Clark's New Girlfriend Emily Tanner Teases Yellow Dress At Masters

While The Masters is well underway at this point, there is still some residual buzz about several couples that were seen at the Par 3 Contest that took place on April 8.

Many of these included families we've already seen, such as Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll, Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims, and Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith. But some new couples hard-launched at Augusta.

And the most notable of that all was American golf standout Wyndham Clark with his new girlfriend, Emily Tanner. These two commemorated the relationship launch with a shared Instagram post that was captioned, "Par 3 with my good luck charm 🌺".

There isn't a ton of public information about Clark and Tanner's relationship, as they clearly just went pubic in the first place. But it's safe to assume that they started dating relatively recently, perhaps as soon as 2026.

What's for sure is that Tanner is a model and has built up quite an impressive social media following, having over 720,000 followers on her Instagram account.

While Tanner was the star of the show on Wednesday, Clark took over after that, as focus shifted on what is the biggest tournament of his life to this point.

And Clark appears to have been energized by this relationship reveal, as he has played well through two rounds. He's currently at -4 through two rounds, which has him tied for sixth place heading into the final two days at Augusta.

Wyndham Clark | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Emily Tanner Shows Snippet of Yellow Dress During Wyndham Clark Masters Run

However, just because Clark is focused right now doesn't mean that Tanner can't enjoy herself while watching him compete.

This was made clear by a story that Tanner posted to her Instagram account on April 10. The photo showed her and someone else sharing what appeared to be some sort of fruity cocktail with Augusta National Golf Club cocktail napkins next to them. The post didn't have a caption, but a bit of what looked to be Tanner's yellow dress could be seen in the photo.

Wyndham Clark looks at his yardage book | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, since there aren't any photos allowed at Augusta National, this snippet might be the only one we get to see of Tanner's outfit unless she decides to post about it herself (which is what some other wives on the tour do).

Then again, if Clark is still in play to win on Sunday, there's no question that Tanner will get some airtime.