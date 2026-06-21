Winners and Losers From the U.S. Open: Wyndham Clark Survived, While Fans at Shinnecock Embarrassed Themselves

Wyndham Clark led the 2026 U.S. Open from the first round and never slowed down, as he was able to hold on to the lead at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and win his second U.S. Open.

Things got interesting down the stretch on Sunday when Sam Burns got to within a stroke of Clark after shooting a three-under 67.

But as he did all week, Clark was able to come up huge when it looked like he might be in trouble. After a bad drive on the par-5 16th left him with a horrible lie in the left fescue rough, he was able to get on the green in regulation and sink a 24-foot birdie putt for a two-shot lead and some comfort heading into the last two holes.

WYNDHAM CLARK! HUGE!



An unlikely birdie after his tee shot found the fescue. pic.twitter.com/RLO84XIltX — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Clark wrapped up the win with a two-putt a par on the final hole to finish at four-under par, one shot better than Burns.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from a fun week at Shinnecock.

Winner: Wyndham Clark

What he did over four days at Shinnecock was truly impressive. Not only was every part of his game the sharpest it has been since his win at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, but he also tuned out all the gross fans who were openly rooting against him all week long, and especially during Sunday’s final round. Clark got the last laugh, however, and is now a two-time U.S. Open champion.

WHAT A LAG PUTT!!!



Wyndham Clark with a tap in left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/lPrYhJ5mNw — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Losers: All the fans at Shinnecock who were openly rooting against Wyndham Clark

Clark had lots of people rooting against him all week at Shinnecock and those fans got even louder during Sunday’s final round. NBC reported during the broadcast that a few of those fans were ejected from the event, and rightfully so. Lots of fans may not like Clark, mostly because of how he destroyed some lockers at Oakmont last year, but yelling “get in the bunker!” after he hit an approach shot and cheering wildly when he hit bad shots was just a terrible a look. This came just nine months after fans at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, which is also on Long Island, embarrassed themselves with their actions toward the European players.

Winner: Sam Burns

Burns didn’t get the win, but what he did on Sunday was pretty darn impressive. His three-under 67 put a ton of pressure on Clark down the stretch and came really close to forcing a playoff. Instead, Burns finished a shot back in second.

Winner: Miles Russell

The 17-year-old Russell is one of the best amateurs in the world, and he showed everyone at the U.S. Open why he was dubbed “the future of golf” on NBC’s broadcast. Russell not only made the cut, but he was able to share a special moment with his dad on his final hole of the tournament on Sunday. He finished seven-over after rounds of 72-71-74-70. He’ll be a freshman at Florida State in a few months, and he’ll be a player to watch for many years to come.

🥹



Miles Russell's father, Joe, took over as caddie for his son's final walk up 18.



What a Father's Day gift! pic.twitter.com/7tfHKSrjyx — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Winner: Jackson Koivun

Speaking of amateurs who had big weeks at Shinnecock, Koivun fired a two-under 68 on Sunday to finish the championship at five-over, which had him tied with Ryder Cowan for the best finish by an amateur. Koivun, who will make his professional debut at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in a few weeks, wrapped up his stellar college career at Auburn earlier this month and seems primed to be a factor for years to come at the next level.

Losers: Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm

This was another brutal major for the two LIV Golf stars, as both contended in the first round before crashing out in Friday’s second round and missing the cut. DeChambeau has now missed the cut in all three majors so far this year (for the first time in his career) and is starting to become irrelevant when it comes to the game's biggest events. Rahm finished T2 at the PGA Championship last month, and it felt like he was ready to go back to being one of the best players in the world. Instead, he shot a 78 in the second round and watched the rest of the tournament from home. Tough look for both guys.

Winner: Joaquin Niemann

The LIV Golf star did not act like a winner on Thursday when he threw his club during a bad hole and was later penalized two shots for his actions, but the way he rebounded from that was truly impressive. Niemann ended up carding an 11 on the par-4 sixth hole and was told of the penalty on Friday morning. He then shot a five-under 65 in the second round to make the cut. But he wasn’t done there. After a two-over 72 on Saturday, he fired a four-under 66 to get inside the top 10.

Loser: Brooks Koepka

Koepka won the U.S. Open the last time it was held at Shinnecock and was expected to be at least in the mix again this year after some solid play following his return to the PGA Tour. But after a 73 in the opening round, he bogeyed five of his last nine holes on Friday to shoot a second-round 77. His score of 10-over wasn’t even close to the cutline.

Winner: Tom Kim

The PGA Tour hasn't heard much from the 24-year-old this year, who had to get into the U.S. Open by finishing second at a qualifier in Dallas last month. He made the most of his opportunity by finishing alone in third at one-under.

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