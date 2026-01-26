Ducks Climbing Standings With Latest Hot Streak

Anaheim Ducks rookie Beckett Sennecke was the latest to play hero for the organization. The rookie recorded his first career hat trick as the Ducks took down the Calgary Flames in overtime.

The three-goal effort from Sennecke provided the Ducks with their seventh consecutive victory. With this impressive run, Anaheim has gone from dropping out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference to re-entering the top-three spots in the Pacific Division.

The Ducks are once again in the mix, even after a rough few weeks during the holidays. What's made this even more impressive is who they are missing while winning seven consecutive contests.

No Carlsson, No Terry, No Problem

The Ducks lost top forward Leo Carlsson after a game against the Buffalo Sabres. At the time, he was the leading scorer as he entered a new level in the NHL. His two-way game put him amongst the league's best, and it looked like a huge blow to the young Anaheim roster. That loss compounded the injury to Troy Terry, leaving the Ducks down two of their top-six forwards.

Instead of faltering, the team responded with seven straight wins without their top centerman. Forward Cutter Gauthier has been excellent without Carlsson in the lineup. He has three goals and six points in the last six games, while top defender Jackson LaCombe has five points during the seven-game winning streak.

The team effort has been apparent as the Ducks put together win after win. Four of those victories have been one-goal games, showing just how committed to a full 60 minutes this rising team is.

Jan 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) makes a save in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dostal's Impressive Run

A team playing well is nothing without strong play in goal, but thankfully, the Ducks are receiving top-notch goaltending from starter Lukas Dostal. He's in the middle of his own. He has a six-game winning streak, and he's looked excellent in the process. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in a contest over his streak, stopping over 90% of the shots he's faced in five of those six games.

Dostal has been exactly the goaltender the Ducks need to keep pushing for a postseason position. In his first full season as the sole starter, he's faced ups and downs like the rest of the team, but he's kept pushing and improved his record to 19-12-2 through 34 starts.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!