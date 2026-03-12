John Carlson's Ducks Debut is Imminent

The Anaheim Ducks shocked the NHL world at the Trade Deadline by acquiring veteran blue liner John Carlson from the Washington Capitals. The trade was made very early in the morning, and when hockey fans woke up that day, they were truly shocked.

The veteran had spent his whole career in red in Washington and got traded over to the west coast. Now that a young team like Anaheim that is on the come up was able to acquire him, he is getting set to make his debut really soon.

74's Ducks debut 🔜



John Carlson is expected to play sometime this weekend, either Saturday at Ottawa or Sunday at Montreal.#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/JBa3yKOque — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 12, 2026

Carlson is going to bring championship pedigree to the Ducks, as he won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals the first year that the Vegas Golden Knights were a team in 2017-18. Carlson is going to get to teach guys like Jackson Lacombe, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger the ropes of how to win.

Mar 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Carlson has been a natural winner since stepping foot in the NHL a long while ago. It seemed like every year that he played, the Capitals were in the playoffs or close to it. Carlson is going to be an excellent addition to a Ducks team that made a splash trade that hopefully pays off.

Anaheim trading for Carlson was one of the deadline's best moves

There were not as many big moves at this year's NHL Trade Deadline than there typically are every season. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek, though, shocked the world with the Carlson trade, and it might end up being one of the best deals across the league.

Anaheim has a lot of firepower when it comes to their forward core, as they have Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, Mikael Granlund, Cutter Gauthier, and Chris Kreider, among others. But when looking at their defense, they really could have used a seasoned veteran with pedigree.

That is exactly what they are getting with Carlson. It was rumored ahead of the deadline that the Capitals were not planning to trade him and would re-visit contract extension talks afterwards, but that is not the way that the cards fell.

Carlson is now a Duck and gets to help his team compete in the open Western Conference outside of the big dogs in the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild. Other than those three teams, the West is wide open, and Anaheim with Carlson has as good a chance as the other playoff contenders.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!