Ducks, NHL Named in Recent Harassment Lawsuit

The Anaheim Ducks and the NHL were both named in a recently filed lawsuit. In a new report from ESPN's Kristen Shilton, a former employee claims that while working for both the Ducks and the league over a multi-year period, she was consistently sexually harassed, bullied and discriminated against.

The Ducks and the NHL are being sued by the plaintiff, Rose Harris. In the filing, Harris claims that while working with Anaheim and the NHL between 2022 and 2025, she was forced to deal with "nonconsensual sexualized touching, near constant vulgar, sexist and derogatory comments, including homophobic slurs."

ESPN also stated that they reached out to the NHL and the Ducks' operating company, OC Sports and Entertainment (OCSE), for comment but they did not respond.

Harris's Claims

Harris began working for OCSE in July of 2022. While under their employment, Harris alleges that one of the company's PR staff members, Nick Aguilera, committed nonconsensual touching and inappropriate conduct. He also told other employees that he and Harris were in a sexual relationship.

Because of this behavior, multiple other employees began harassing Harris regarding her relationship with Aguilera. After reporting the incident to OCSE human resources, she was told that it was "more likely than not," that the behavior violated the company's policy, but no discipline followed for the offending parties and Harris claims that the company did nothing further to stop the issue.

Harris then resigned from OCSE in December of 2024. A month later, she was hired in a similar role by the NHL's front office.

But Harris alleges that the discrimination and harassment continued while in her new role. In her filing, she accuses OCSE of conspiring to have her position at the NHL front office terminated.

The suit alleges that Harris's dismissal by the NHL was unfounded and calculated. After Harris was assigned an IT ticket from the desk of Patrice Distler, NHL senior vice president and chief human resources officer, she was accused of hacking DIstler's emails and fired.

In the time since, Harris says that OCSE and the NHL have "blacklisted" her and prevented her from gaining subsequent employment.

Ducks and NHL Response

As previously stated, the NHL and the Ducks' organization have not commented on the matter. They are unlikely to, as this situation appears headed toward litigation, but Breakaway On SI will provide the latest updates and information as they become available.

