Ducks Winger Latest Emerging NHL Star
The Anaheim Ducks made one of their best decisions when they acquired young winger Cutter Gauthier from the Philadelphia Flyers at the beginning of 2024. The former top pick of the Flyers grew disgruntled with his future outlook in Philadelphia, and the Ducks took advantage and picked him up.
Fast forward to the 2025-2026 season, and the Ducks winger is the next emerging NHL star.
Speed Kills
Gauthier is exhibiting a new guiding principle in today’s NHL - speed kills. The league’s best players are, and this is not a coincidence, the fastest and best skaters. Look at Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers or William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two are among the cream of the crop in today’s player pool, and they consistently rank among the top five or 10 in fastest skating speeds recorded and bursts of 18 miles per hour (mph) and above, according to NHL EDGE.
Gauthier is entering their midst in his second full season. His top speed this season, according to NHL EDGE, clocked in at 22.99 mph. That ranks in the 94th percentile of all NHL skaters this season. He's also recorded seven instances of speed bursts exceeding 22 mph. That number is tied for eighth in the NHL this year.
It’s not just about being lightning quick, it’s about using your speed and skating to your advantage. That’s where Gauthier has excelled this year, and it’s led to his production taking off. Through the first 12 games, he has an astounding 10 goals and six assists for 16 points. He is currently tied with four others, including Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers for the most goals in the league so far.
Flying V!
The Ducks are on the prowl this season in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. They’ve stormed out to an impressive 8-3-1 record and occupy first place in the Pacific.
Not only do they have a strong record, they’re doing it in convincing fashion. Their goal differential is a +11 and that stands as the fourth-best in the NHL right now.
Gauthier is a huge part of this success. He is playing like a superstar and leading their offense, and the Ducks are following suit. Anaheim has the entire league on notice, and Gauthier is emerging as the next star in the NHL.
