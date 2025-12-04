Canada Must Pass on Top Bruins Scorer
Everyone has taken notice of the new level Morgan Geekie has reached with the Boston Bruins. The former middle-six forward has emerged as a top scoring threat in Beantown. After scoring 33 last season, he's right at the top of the NHL leaderboard this season with 20 goals in 28 contests.
The Bruins scorer's impressive play has earned him consideration for Canada's roster at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Team Canada's management staff is set for a three-day face-to-face meeting, where presumably their final decisions will be made ahead of the roster submission deadline. Their general manager, Doug Armstrong, recently told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic that Geekie's play has put him on their radar.
Geekie's play has certainly earned consideration, but Canada has to pass on this forward for their final roster.
Earning His Way
The management staffs of countries like Canada, Czechia, Finland, Sweden and the United States, they have to balance bringing the best players with building the most cohesive team. Armstrong talked about how difficult that process is in his interview with LeBrun.
“Yeah, no, and you look at Morgan Geekie, who is near the top of goal scoring in the league — that’s why you wait as long as possible,” he said. “Players are going to make this very difficult. I think what we’re finding is our forward group has a lot of nuance to it, a lot of different options, and less in the other positions. It’s going to be a difficult team to make as a forward, there’s no question.”
That's why the temptation is great to bring Geekie along for the upcoming games.
Building the Best Team
But the one thing Canada does not lack ahead of the Olympics is scoring depth or options. Five of the first six players selected to the roster are Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Sam Reinhart and Brayden Point. The scoring prowess among this quintet is enough to power Canada to a gold medal.
The job of Armstrong and his staff now is to surround that forward group with more supplemental scoring threats, of course, but also with players who can stop some of the other high-powered scoring teams in the tournament. Players like Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli feel like locks to make the roster for this reason. That's eight forwards already, leaving five or six spots left to claim and roughly 25 players making a strong case.
Geekie has been a godsend for the Bruins, and his play over the past season and a half has been tremendous. That being said, he's not the best fit for Team Canada as they try to capture a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
