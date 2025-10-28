Penguins' Sidney Crosby Reaches Elusive NHL Record
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby now sits alone in one category. Among active NHL players, he is the only one to reach 1,700 career points.
The Penguins star became the 9th player in the history of the NHL to reach the milestone. His three points in the team’s victory over the St. Louis Blues helped Sid reach and surpass 1,700 points, joining an exclusive group of players including Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Mark Messier, Gordie Howe, Ron Francis, Marcel Dionne, Steve Yzerman and Mario Lemieux. He is now the third Penguins player to reach this statistic.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Crosby shared how special it is to join this historic group of players with this milestone. These were players he idolized and emulated throughout his career, so it’s fitting that Crosby now sits amongst them in all-time scoring.
“Joining that company, those are players I grew up idolizing,” he said. “I didn’t ever think I’d be with them or near them. It’s something I’m grateful for, that I’ve been able to play this long and be part of that group.”
Man on a Mission
Through the first 10 games of the season, the Penguins are getting vintage Sidney Crosby. Both he and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin are turning back the clock as the Pens storm off to a surprising start in the Eastern Conference.
In 10 contests, Crosby has seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. He’s currently tied for the third-most points in the NHL right now. He currently trails his teammate Malkin, who is tied for the league lead with 16 points.
March of the Penguins
The production is fueling the Penguins on an unlikely run to begin the season. The Pens were predicted to take another step back during the 2025-2026 campaign as their core took another step towards age 40.
Through the first few weeks, however, the Penguins appear dangerous. They are 7-2-1 over their first 10 games, and they currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They trail the division leaders, the New Jersey Devils, by a single point.
Whether or not the Penguins can sustain this will be the storyline to watch moving forward. The team is still surrounded by doubt and pessimism, and it’s entirely possible that this strong start will fade in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, the Penguins are getting a classic stretch of games from their top players. It might not last all season, but the Pens are thrilled with what Crosby and Malkin are providing to begin the year.
Crosby reaching 1,700 career points is a sweetener and punctuation to the strong play the Penguins are getting from their captain and future Hall of Famer.
