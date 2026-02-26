Bruins Defender Issues Apology After USA Hockey Video Controversy

Boston Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy, also a member of 2026 U.S. men's ice hockey team, has issued a public apology in a media scrum on Feb. 26 after a controversy that erupted for USA Hockey earlier this week.

After winning the gold medal in an overtime matchup against Team Canada at the 2026 winter Olympics, video leaked of the U.S. men's team celebrating in their locker room. The celebrations included FBI director Kash Patel, who called President Donald Trump. Trump invited the players to his State of the Union address, which occurred earlier this week, and joked with the team that he would invite the women's team only to avoid being impeached.

The video has garnered lot of attention on social media in days since, particularly surrounding laughter from the men's team at a joke considered by many to minimize the accomplishments of the women's team. McAvoy said he is sorry for how the U.S. men's team responded to President Trump and praised the women's accomplishments.

"Just certainly sorry for how we responded to it in that moment," McAvoy said. “Things just happened really quick there. If you know the men’s team and the relationships we have and the time we spent with the women’s team, it’s certainly not reflective of how we feel and look at them and their accomplishment. What they did was unbelievable.”

Women's team captain Hilary Knight, who also became the highest-scoring American olympic hockey player in history during the 2026 games, described the joke as "distasteful" and said the video overshadowed the accomplishments of the team.

The American women brought home their eighth medal — one at every Olympics where women's hockey has been staged — and their third gold medal (1998, 2018, 2026). The U.S. men brought back their first gold medal since 1980.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman also plays for the Bruins and was a member of the red, white and blue en route to them winning gold. The netminder also shared a similar sentiment, expressing regret for not reacting in another manner.

“We should’ve reacted differently," Swayman said in a media scrum on Feb. 25. "We’re so excited for the Women’s team and have so much respect for the Women’s team.”

Boston sees their first game following the Olympic Break on Feb. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST. The Bruins sit with 69 points in the Atlantic Division and have a 32-20-5 overall record.

