Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Calls Out Team USA Phone Call

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is back with his teammates after serving as the United States' back up at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He started just one game, but he was a key piece of the team's run to the top prize, ending a 46-year gold medal drought at the event.

In the aftermath of the United States' gold medal win, the Bruins' goaltender has faced the same questions the rest of his American teammates. The gold medal win has taken a back seat to what happened after the final buzzer. The team received a phone call from President Donald Trump after the win that drew controversy for his remarks about the United States' gold-medal-winning Women's Team.

In his first practice session back with the Bruins, Swayman was asked about his reaction to the phone call and ensuing reaction. The starting net minder shared his perspective on the events and position on the Women's team.

"We should’ve reacted differently," he told reporters. "We’re so excited for the Women’s team and have so much respect for the Women’s team."

The Double Gold

Swayman also mentioned how there has been a glossed over fact due to the backlash surrounding the phone call. Lost in all of this is the fact that the United States achieved a double gold medal at ice hockey for the first time ever. Both the Men's and Women's Teams stood tall at the 2026 Winter Olympics and captured the ultimate prize.

Now that he's back with the Bruins, he discussed how exciting it is to share that honor with the Women's Team.

"To share that gold medal with them is something we're forever grateful for," he said. "Now that we're home, we get to share that together forever and see the incredible support that we have from the USA. "

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Connor Hellebuyck #37 of Team United States celebrates after winning the goal medal game against Team Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

USA Goalie Given Medal of Freedom

A large majority of the Men's Team journeyed to the White House to meet with President Trump and to attend his State of the Union address. At that event, President Trump announced that Winnipeg Jets and United States goalie Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I’ll soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor — it’s been given to many athletes over the years," he said. "When I say many, not too many — like 12. It’s the highest civilian honor in the country — the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

