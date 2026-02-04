Bruins, Oilers Stars Selected as Olympic Flag-Bearers

NHL players haven’t participated in the Winter Olympics since 2014, meaning that the best of the best in the sport haven’t had the opportunity to represent their countries at the grandest international stage of them all.

The transitive effects of that meant that some — the ones that truly exemplify their nation’s spirit — haven’t been able to lead their countries out onto the literal stage at the Opening Ceremony. Luckily for the hockey faithful, that reality has come to an end.

It was announced on Feb. 4 that Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and Edmonton Oilers star center Leon Draisaitl would be Olympic flag bearers for Czechia and Germany, respectively. It’s an honor that both players aren’t taking lightly.

“Wow,” Pastrnak said in a press release regarding his selection to be a flag bearer. “I am extremely proud and happy. It will be a great honor for me. I am looking forward to having a chance to represent our country along with all other athletes. Wonderful.”

Draisaitl shared that same sentiment when it was revealed last week that he was one of three male finalists to be a flag bearer, with the ultimate choice coming down to the fans and members of the German Olympic team. In the end, they all chose Draisaitl.

“I’m honored to be a part of that and to even be in the conversation is something that I don’t take lightly and something I don’t take for granted,” Draisaitl said. “It’s something that would be a highlight in my career and in my life. There’s a lot of great athletes coming out of our country, and to be able to represent them, regardless of whether I win or not, it’s pretty special.”

An Honor Befitting Hockey’s Elite

Jan 10, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Los Angelos Kings during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

It’s an honor that’s well-deserved for both players. Pastrnak’s performance for the Bruins throughout his career has earned him tons of praise, but his efforts for the Czech national team often go unnoticed. It’s unfortunate because he’s arguably played better for his country than he has in the NHL. At the last IIHF World Championships, Pastrnak put up six goals and nine assists through eight games, a whopping stat line that exhibits just how potent he can be in international competition.

Draisaitl has also been an impressive international performer, but he hasn’t played for Team Germany in almost 10 years. In the meantime, he’s racked up fantastic season after fantastic season with the Oilers, which has enabled him to become one of the best players that hockey has to offer. He’s put up at least 100 points in his last four campaigns and is well on pace to do it again this year. Should he maintain that same level of play at the Olympics, then Germany — even without a wealth of NHL talent — could be a dark horse to find the podium.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!