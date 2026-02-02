Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl Key to Germany’s Olympic Hopes

The 2026 Winter Olympics are just around the bend, and with NHL players returning to the event, the hockey world has transfixed its gaze onto Milan for what should be a fascinating scene. The best and brightest NHL stars will be converging in Italy, and just about every player attending has expressed how grateful they are for the opportunity to participate.

The same can be said for Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. The 30-year-old forward from Cologne is Team Germany’s brightest star heading into the Olympics. It’s the team’s hope that Draisaitl, along with several other NHL players, will be able to lead Germany to its first medal in ice hockey in the nation’s history.

“We know we’re going to be an underdog in the majority of the games we play," Draisaitl said, "but we have some great players and German hockey has come a long, long way and I’m just going to try to do my part to try and help our team be as successful as we can and hopefully, at the end of the day, we’re going to achieve what we want to achieve.”

The importance of Draisaitl can’t be overstated. Without him, Germany has no shot. That’s why when he left the Oilers’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 31, everybody from Frankfurt to Leipzig held their breath.

An Injury Scare Results in Good News

Jan 29, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Just 13 seconds into the second period of the matchup with the Wild, Draisaitl slid into the end boards after getting entwined with defenseman Jared Spurgeon. The collision appeared to have injured his right hand.

After a brief absence from the game for evaluation, Draisaitl returned to the ice late in the second period. He ended up scoring a goal in a 7-3 loss and logged 17:22 of ice time. The Oilers didn’t give an official update on his status after the game, but he did participate in Edmonton’s practice — in German Olympic gear, no less — on Feb. 2.

While it’s clear that the Oilers and Germany avoided the worst with Draisaitl’s apparent injury, the brief moment of panic without him available underscores his importance to both teams. Through 53 games, he’s scored 27 goals and recorded 51 assists. His 78 points are near the top of the league, which just shows how potent a player he is. If he can do this on a nightly basis in the NHL, the heights he can reach once he steps foot in Milan for the Olympics are otherworldly.

The Honor of a Lifetime

Jan 10, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers president Jeff Jackson presents Leon Draisaitl with a silver hockey stick for recording 1000 points in the NHL at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Draisaitl’s importance on the ice rink could parlay into the honor of a lifetime for the German star. It was announced last week that Draisaitl was one of three male finalists to be one of the two flag-bearers in the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, something the Oilers forward called an honor.

“I’m honored to be a part of that and to even be in the conversation is something that I don’t take lightly and something I don’t take for granted,” Draisaitl said. “It’s something that would be a highlight in my career and in my life. There’s a lot of great athletes coming out of our country, and to be able to represent them, regardless of whether I win or not, it’s pretty special.”

The flag bearers will be decided by a fan vote on Germany’s Olympic website. The other male finalists Draisaitl is up against are skier Johannes Rydzek and luger Tobias Wendl.

“We have amazing athletes in our country,” Draisaitl said. “We’re a big country that develops a lot of great athletes, whether it’s in the Summer Olympics or Winter Olympics. To be in the conversation to represent our nation is really special. We’ll see how it ends up.”

