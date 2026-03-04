Bruins Gearing Up to Buy at Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins are in a position to be buyers at the trade deadline, but it appears they aren’t willing to go for broke to improve the roster.

Boston, which has an unsteady grip on the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, is ready to make a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a steady lineup filled with potent players like David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Charlie McAvoy and goalie Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins are more than capable of potentially stealing a playoff series in what is a crowded Eastern Conference. Still, they have to get there first, and acquiring some additional talent would surely help them in that endeavor.

Despite that need, the Bruins aren’t going to part with a ton to accomplish that goal.

“This time of year, the asks are going to be exorbitant, and that’s the balancing act. It just is,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “But if we have a player that we’ve identified to be a difference-maker and he’s under control or with the opportunity to extend, then we’re going to explore that. And it’s my job to figure out what that acquisition cost will be and whether or not we’re willing to do that.”

A big reason why Sweeney is ready to add more at the trade deadline, which is at 3 p.m. EST on March 6, is because of his players’ willingness to win. Without that drive and passion, the Bruins would be nothing. Luckily for Boston, Pastrnak and company desire victory more than anything.

“I’m super proud of our group,” Pastrnak, who just finished playing for Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, said. “We had adversity throughout the whole year. We were doubted by a lot of people, and we put ourselves in an amazing spot before the break, Olympic break, and can’t waste it.

“We worked hard the whole first half before the break to put ourselves in the position we are in, which is a playoff spot right now, and that’s our main goal.”

“We would like to continue to improve our hockey club, if possible,” Sweeney said earlier this week. “… We’d like to give them a bump, because they’ve earned that. But it’s an eye toward obviously this year [and] moving forward as well.”

Bruins in the Market for More Offense at the Deadline

Dec 31, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Bruins are one of many teams in the market for a forward, meaning they’re entering a crowded marketplace. Luckily for them, there are plenty of quality options on the board, including St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas and Philadelphia Flyers wing Owen Tippett. With both players locked in for multiple years, Boston would most likely have to pay a bit more to acquire them.

In the end, the Bruins need to add more talent if they want to both make the playoffs and compete for a championship. Many key games remain on the schedule, and if the team is to survive what is a fairly tough gauntlet the rest of the way, it’ll need to get better. What Boston’s front office decides to do is a mystery, but everyone will know soon enough.

