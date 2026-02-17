Top Bruins Prospect Claims Hockey East Point Lead

James Hagens of Boston College is now leading the Hockey East in points with 34.

This latest development for Hagens comes after he recorded a goal and an assist against Merrimack in Boston College's latest game on Feb. 14. Dylan Hryckowian of Northeastern follows on the leaderboard with 33 points.

Dean Letourneau — also of Boston College — sits at No. 4 on the points board with 29. Per the Eagles' Athletic Communications office, Hagens was also named the Hockey East Boston Children's Hospital Player of the Week on Feb. 16 after scoring in both games against Merrimack.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; James Hagens arrives to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hagens finished with five points over three games last week for the Eagles. He recently posted two assists to help the Eagles defeat Boston University, 6-2, to earn their first Beanpot Championship since 2016. He was also named the Beanpot Most Valuable Player following the win.

The forward is a top Boston Bruins prospect and former No. 7 overall selection — as announced by Adam Sandler — of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Boston Bruins Top Prospect Continues Success Following Beanpot Championship

In 2025, Hagens finished with 27 points for the Eagles and was third in scoring for BC.

Born in 2006, the left-handed center of Hagens stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 176 pounds. His 34 points are across an even 17 goals and 17 assists.

🚨 FUTURE BRUINS UPDATE 🚨



James Hagens is now the @hockey_east points LEADER with 34🦅📈



Dean Letourneau just behind him too (4th with 29 pts) 👀 pic.twitter.com/rkOweW8GyU — NESN (@NESN) February 16, 2026

This marks the second time this year that Hagens has been named the Hockey East's Player of the Week.

As previously reported by Breakaway On SI, BC advanced to the Beanpot Championship (the annual tournament between all four Boston area universities) after defeating the Ivy League's Harvard by a score of 5-1 in the first round. The Eagles then won their 21st Beanpot title and first since 2016 after taking down BU.

Hagens also had nine points across five goals and four assists in seven games to assist the red, white and blue to win a second straight gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa. Team USA's run in the 2026 World Juniors came to an early exit due to an overtime loss against Finland in the quarterfinals.

Over Boston College's last nine games, Hagens has posted seven goals, nine assists and 16 points — alongside six multi-point games. He is currently averaging around 1.31 points per game for the Eagles.

The Eagles next turn their attention to hosting UConn on Feb. 20.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!