Bruins Release Statement After Deadly Shooting at Pawtucket Ice Rink

The Boston Bruins joined the sports world in mourning after a devastating tragedy unfolded at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Two people were killed and three others critically injured after a gunman opened fire during a high school hockey game.

The suspected shooter was also found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out inside the arena during the game. The public was quick to evacuate as players and spectators quickly scrambled to safety.

The Bruins were quick to show their support. Their official X handle released a statement expressing their grief over the tragedy. The franchise described itself as heartbroken by the senseless act of violence and deeply saddened that a place meant for celebrating hockey was touched by tragedy.

A statement from the Boston Bruins: pic.twitter.com/7orJgA3myz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 16, 2026

The Bruins extended their heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted and expressed that the entire Pawtucket community remains in their thoughts. Several other Boston sports franchises joined the Bruins in expressing their condolences.

Players Describe Harrowing Experiences

In video of the incident, players are seen scrambling across the ice and jumping into the stands. None were among those injured during the terrifying incident.

One player described the harrowing experience.

“It was like, ‘bop, bop,’ and I thought it was balloons, but it just kept going, and it was actually gunshots,” Olin Lawrence of Coventry said (via Boston 25 News). “After the gunshots, me and my teammates ran right to the locker room, and we just bunkered up.”

A good Samaritan intervened with the shooter during the incident before law enforcement arrived. Federal agents, including the FBI Boston, responded to the scene to assist Pawtucket police throughout the investigation. Police identified the suspect as Robert Dorgan.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves described it as a targeted event stemming from a family dispute rather than a random act of violence.

Boston Sports Community and Governor React

The Celtics, Red Sox and New England Patriots each released statements expressing heartbreak over the senseless violence that struck the hockey community.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also responded to the tragedy.

"As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students, and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket," McKee wrote in a statement on social media.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League announced that all games under its umbrella would be suspended following the tragedy. Grief counseling has been made available for those who were present at the arena. The hockey community mourns deeply alongside the Pawtucket community during this unimaginably difficult time.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!