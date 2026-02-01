Bruins Scorer Highlights Players to Watch in Stadium Series Battle

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in a Stadium Series battle at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The 75,000-capacity arena is expected to be filled as an outdoor game in the state of Florida takes place.

As exciting as the Stadium Series has become for the NHL, the Bruins and Lightning are vying for critical points and position in the standings before the 2026 Winter Olympics begin. That sets up a heated matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals.

With so much at stake, each team is hoping for one of their key players to step up and lead them to victory. These three players are the ones to watch when the puck drops between the Bruins and the Lightning.

Morgan Geekie - Top Scorer in Boston

There's not a more underrated scorer in the NHL than Morgan Geekie. After recording 33 goals last season, he's already scored 30 goals this year through just 50 games. He possesses one of the most lethal releases in the NHL, with the puck moving from his stick to the net in the blink of an eye.

With the Bruins needing points and a win over their division rival, Geekie's production is key in this game. The Bruins are counting on Geekie to fire off multiple shots on goal and lead the way in a victorious effort.

Jan 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) passes the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Darren Raddysh - Lightning's Top Blueliner

With captain Viktor Hedman playing in fewer than 20 games this season, the Lightning needed another defender to step up. Thankfully, Darren Raddysh is having the most productive season of his NHL career. After back-to-back 30+ point campaigns, the 29-year-old blue liner has 47 points in 46 games this season while averaging a career-high 22:23 minutes of ice time.

Raddysh's offensive jump is what catches the eye, but what makes it even more impressive is that his defensive game hasn't suffered. If anything, he's become a more complete player in his own zone as his point production continues.

In this matchup, Raddysh will have two tasks. The first is slowing down the top six of the Bruins. The second is helping the Lightning continue moving the puck with pace and generate scoring chances.

Fraser Minten - Bruins' Impressive First-Year Forward

The Bruins have been pleasantly surprised with rookie Fraser Minten's first full NHL season. Through 55 games, he has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points, helping him become a top player as Boston pushes for a postseason spot.

He's a much more developed two-way forward than many expected, and it's a huge part of his game. He works hard in the defensive zone and it's leading to more and more offense. He'll have the chance to play a huge role in the outdoor contest.

