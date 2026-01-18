Bruins Rookie Becoming Top Player Amid Playoff Push

The Boston Bruins are right in the middle of the Atlantic Division race. Winners of six straight and eight of their last 10, the Bruins are now owners of the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

A huge reason for the Bruins' success as the regular season passes the halfway point is their offensive depth. They have 10 players with at least 20 points already and seven players with 10 goals or more, highlighted by David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie.

One of the biggest developments for their forward group has been the emergence of Fraser Minten. In his second season with the Bruins, he has 11 goals and 22 points in 49 games. With plenty of upside still to unlock, the former Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick is quickly becoming a top player in the Boston lineup.

Defensive Threat

Like many young players, Minten has had to prove himself on the defensive side of the puck. With 74 NHL games under his belt, he's established himself as a force in his own zone. He's extremely physical, with 93 hits and an impressive 33 blocked shots. His average of 0.7 blocked shots per game is the fourth-most on the team.

He also has demonstrated an extremely active stick while defending. His 17 takeaways are tied for the second-most on the team this year. His defensive play has quickly earned him the trust of head coach Marco Sturm, and that effort is being rewarded on the offensive side of the puck.

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) fires a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Playmaking Skill on the Rise

Minten has played a variety of roles in his first full season in Boston. He's been a top and second-line winger and at center at varying times, but the Bruins seem to like his work as the third-line pivot.

It's a way to keep the still-developing forward sheltered, and it also helps to spread out their scoring depth. Specifically for Minten, it's helping him show off his playmaking skills. Recently, it's been aided by playing alongside goal scorer Morgan Geekie, but Minten's made the most of it.

Minten has five goals and nine points in his last 10 games, but there's another statistic that stands out. Over the course of his season, nine of his 11 assists have been considered primary assists, meaning he was the last player to touch the puck before the goal-scorer. According to MoneyPuck data, his nine primary assists are the fourth-most on the team this season.

It all points to Minten taking that next step. The 21-year-old has plenty to work through still, but with all of that upside to go with his production this season, he's quickly become a top player for the Bruins.

