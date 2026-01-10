Two Bruins Record Hat Tricks in Victory Over Rangers

In the city that birthed the American Revolution, it takes a special kind of effort to make history. On just about every street corner in Boston, there’s a museum or a relic celebrating feats of the past. From the Common to TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, reminders of greatness are everywhere.

That’s why heads turned when Bruins forwards Pavel Zacha and Marat Khusnutdinov each recorded a hat trick in the team’s 10-2 rout of the rival New York Rangers. Having two players on the same team score at least three goals apiece is so improbable that only those who watched the game could fully grasp it. And they did it in a city where legends like Samuel Adams, Ted Williams, Larry Bird and Bobby Orr made their names known. Now, Zacha and Khusnutdinov can etch their own names into Boston’s record of extraordinary achievements.

Since the 1967-68 season, only one pair of Bruins teammates have scored a hat trick in the same game: Zacha and Khusnutdinov. Extrapolate that out to the entire history of the Bruins, and the duo is just the sixth overall to do it. Additionally, it was Zacha and Khusnutdinov’s first career hat tricks, which, while amazing on its own, is also the first time since the invention of the first Android smartphone that two teammates put up hat tricks in the same game that were also the first of their careers. Pascal Dupuis and Petr Svkora of the Pittsburgh Penguins were the last to do it on Dec. 11, 2008. History, indeed.

A Performance for the Ages

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) is congratulated after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Each time a Bruins player put one past Rangers goalies Jonathan Quick and Spencer Martin — both of whom were getting action in lieu of Igor Shesterkin’s lower-body injury that forced him on injured reserve — the crowd at TD Garden roared in approval. The decibels were even louder every time it was Zacha or Khusnutdinov, especially on the instances when the pair punctuated their afternoons with their third and fourth goals, respectively.

For Zacha, that moment came with 8:34 to go in the second period. After a Rangers turnover in their own end, Casey Mittelstadt fed a wide-open Zacha the puck. From there, it was just up to the man of the hour to put it home, which he did with ease to give Boston a 6-1 lead. The arena erupted in approval. As Bruins fans threw their hats onto the ice, Zacha’s teammates celebrated with him behind the net.

But while Zacha’s performance was extraordinary, Khusnutdinov might have topped him. He scored four goals, which is the most the 23-year-old, third-year player from Russia has ever put up in a single game while in the NHL. His third goal came with 16:09 left in the third period on a tip-in from captain David Pastrnak, who himself had a fantastic afternoon with six points. Then, with less than two minutes to play, Khusnutdinov made TD Garden stand to its feet one last time. Henri Jokiharju fired one in on Martin, which Khusnutdinov tipped in past him for Boston’s 10th goal of the contest.

🎩 Double hat trick for #NHLBruins Pavel Zacha, now Marat Khusnutdinov. Both 1st career hatties, Bruins lead #NYR 8-2, Pastrnak with 5 assists 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yrtiWSUKoY — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 10, 2026

Nearly everyone, with the exception of the rare Rangers fan left in the building, was pleased with what had just occurred. Boston had routed their rival, and two standout Bruins had just had the best games of their lives.

Just as Boston has produced figures who changed the course of history, Zacha and Khusnutdinov carved their own mark on the city’s storied sporting legacy. On this day, they joined the ranks of Boston legends, proving that remarkable feats still happen in Massachusetts’ capital.

