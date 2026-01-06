Rangers Place Star Goalie on Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers were dealt quite the scare after Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Igor Shesterkin was forced to leave the team’s game against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 5. Shesterkin, who crumpled to the ice in a heap of pain after minimal contact from Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, had to be helped off the rink by Rangers head athletic trainer Andy Hosler and teammate Vladislav Gavrikov. He put minimal weight on his left leg.

🚨 #NYR goaltender Igor Shesterkin leaves game with left leg injury vs Utah, helped off the ice by Gavrikov and a trainer. Jonathan Quick enters. pic.twitter.com/pEhDznU6P4 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 6, 2026

As a result, the Rangers placed Shesterkin on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The earliest Shesterkin could return would be Jan. 13. In addition to that transaction, New York placed defenseman Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve after he tweaked something in the loss to Utah.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the Rangers believe they avoided the worst with Shesterkin and that he is week to week. The team is still running additional tests as the star goalie undergoes further evaluation.

It’s Time to be Quick

Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) tends net against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan said after the 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth that he wasn’t sure of Shesterkin’s status but was hoping he wouldn’t have to be without him for too long. Sullivan, of all people, knows just how integral Shesterkin is to the Rangers’ operation. In 34 games this season, the 30-year-old from Russia has a 2.45 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, two figures that are near the top of the NHL. His 17 wins are the second-most in the league, signaling just how much better the Rangers fare with him in the crease.

In Shesterkin’s stead, the Rangers will turn to backup Jonathan Quick, a veteran who has seen it all throughout his 19 seasons in the NHL. A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, Quick is no stranger to performing when the lights are at their brightest. Should the Rangers want to capture a playoff berth, the team will need Quick to play well in Shesterkin’s place. If his early returns this season are to be believed — he’s 3-6-2 with a 2.23 goals-against average to begin 2025-26 — then New York could be in decent shape moving forward.

The Playoffs Aren't Out of Sight

With 46 points through 44 games, the Rangers are just outside the playoff picture as of Jan. 6. While four teams — the Florida Panthers (47 points), Buffalo Sabres (46), Boston Bruins (46) and New Jersey Devils (46) — stand in the way of New York and a postseason berth, the team is only three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers for a Wild Card spot.

If Shesterkin is absent for the minimum of seven days, he’ll miss action against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 8, the Boston Bruins on Jan. 10 and the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 12.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!