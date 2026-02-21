Canada Issues Sidney Crosby Injury Update Ahead of Gold Medal Contest

Once again, Canada and the United States are meeting in a gold medal game. Their international rivalry begins a new chapter, as the men's rosters battle it out for the top prize at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The United States will enter the game with a healthy roster, but the same cannot be said for Canada. Captain and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby was injured during the quarterfinals against Czechia, and he was forced to miss the semifinal game against Finland. So did defender and Winnipeg Jets stalwart Josh Morrissey.

Heading into the final contest, Canada has already ruled out Morrissey, but Crosby's status remains a mystery. He skated during a closed practice session, and head coach Jon Cooper left the door open for a possible return in the gold-medal battle.

"We’ll see. I watched him skate today,” he said, according to an article from Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic. “I haven’t spoken to him yet. We’re going to meet tonight and have a determination of what’s going to happen tomorrow. He won’t put himself in harm’s way. He’s not going to put the team in harm’s way."

Will Crosby Play?

Canada is keeping things close to the vest, but the fact that he hasn't been ruled out already should be an encouraging update.

In all likelihood, Crosby might dress for this contest, but he's not going to play his full amount of ice time. Just days after avoiding a major injury to his leg, there's no chance he is going to push things too far. Selfishly, Crosby has to consider the rest of his NHL season and teammates. Selflessly, the captain will put the team before himself, and if he's not 100% healthy, he knows that he might not be the best asset in a gold medal contest.

This could also be a bit of gamesmanship from Canada. With no confirmation prior to the game, the United States has to keep guessing and stay ready for a Crosby-led squad in the final game.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Sidney Crosby of Canada during the warm up before the match against Switzerland in men's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Morrissey Misses Finals Once Again

The update is a heartbreaker for Morrissey. Not only has he been a crucial piece of Team Canada prior to his injury, but he's also had a poor string of injury luck.

Last year, during the 4 Nations Face-Off, Morrissey was once again injured at the worst possible time. He watched as his teammates captured the gold over the United States, and now he's forced to watch from the sidelines for the second year in a row.

“Yeah, that’s a tough one," Cooper admitted. "This is twice in a year now that we’ve had the same conversation, and I feel for him because he’s just an all-world kid and a hell of a hockey player."

