Team Canada Clarifies Sidney Crosby Decision Timeline
Team Canada head Coach Jon Cooper has revealed a bit more clarification on Sidney Crosby's status for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Gold Medal Game.
Canada took down Finland 3-2 on Feb. 20 after trailing 2-0 to advance to the gold medal game in the opening semifinal game. The Canadians were also notably without star Sidney Crosby, who is currently dealing with an injury reported to be of the right leg. Crosby previously left Canada's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia. Crosby did not come out for the third period following a pair of hits. Crosby was in pain on the bench for some time and then went down the tunnel for the locker room.
To be more specific, as Crosby dumped the puck into the offensive zone near the center line, Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas stepped up on the veteran center. Trying to avoid the hit, he ducked down low but fell awkwardly with Gudas landing on top of him. His right leg also appeared to bend awkwardly.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' star appeared to keep weight off of his right leg as he skated to the bench and departed to the locker room for further evaluation.
Per Bleacher Report and ESPN, Crosby also underwent an MRI.
Emily Kaplan also reported that sources told ESPN that Crosby was seen wearing a walking boot at the hotel on Feb. 20.
Team Canada Hopeful for Sidney Crosby Availability in Gold Medal Game
Through the first three Winter Olympics games, Crosby posted six goals (two goals, four assists) for Team Canada. Per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Cooper said they now have 48 hours to make a decision on Crosby's status in playing for gold.
"We have 48 hours to determine," Cooper said. "He has a better chance of playing that than he did of playing today."
If Crosby continues to miss any more time, players such as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini are expected to continue stepping up.
McDavid wore the "C" in place of Crosby, with Cale Makar and MacKinnon serving as alternates.
Crosby is known for being an absolute NHL legend; the 38-year-old has a whopping 1,746 points across 652 goals and 1,094 assists. He has played his entire career with the Penguins after being selected by Pittsburgh at No. 1 overall back in 2005.
One of ice hockey's most legendary Olympic moments game from Crosby, when his golden goal lifted Canada to the top at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010.
