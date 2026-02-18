Canada Survives Scare from Czechia to Reach Semifinals

Canada and Czechia squared off in the most exciting quarterfinals matchup. And it certainly delivered. Two legitimate gold-medal candidates were forced to battle it out with just eight countries remaining, meaning one would leave the 2026 Winter Olympics without a medal. And naturally, this game needed more than the 60 minutes of regulation to decide a winner.

Czechia entered the contest as the consensus underdog, but after an impressive contest from start to finish, they were on the verge of an upset. Unfortunately, it simply wasn't enough.

In the overtime period, it was Vegas Golden Knights winger Mitch Marner who played hero. A heroic individual effort brought him in close, and he buried a goal several minutes into the extra frame, propelling them into the semifinals.

Pasta Served Fresh in Italy

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak leads a group of 22 players with NHL experience on Czechia's roster, standing out as the country's top superstar. Needing him to be excellent, Pasta was that and then some.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the first period, Czechia went on the man advantage, and Pastrnak struck. He received a beautiful pass and one-timed a bullet of a shot past Canada goalie Jordan Binnington. The goal put Czechia up 2-1 and shifted the momentum in their favor.

Feb 15, 2026; Milan, Italy; David Pastrnak of Czech Republic in action against Switzerland in men's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Captain Canada Crunched

A second-period play left Canada shorthanded for the remainder of the game. As Canada and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby dumped the puck into the offensive zone near the center line, Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas delivered a hit. Trying to avoid the collision, Crosby ducked down low but fell awkwardly with Gudas on top of him. He appeared to injure his right leg during the hit and was tended to on the bench by Canada's medical staff before exiting the game.

Crosby did not return for the rest of the contest.

Captain Canada Clutch (The Other One)

With one captain out of action, another Canadiens captain stepped up. Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki has been a key piece of the team's bottom-six group, and he scored a timely goal that breathed life into Canada.

Time had nearly expired when Suzuki redirected a point shot behind Czechia's goalie Lukas Dostal. The goal saved the Canadian squad from elimination with less than five minutes left in the game.

Necas' Superstar Turn

This contest featured three Colorado Avalanche superstars: Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon for Canada, and Martin Necas for Czechia. MacKinnon scored a critical goal for Canada, but it was Necas's incredible play to set up Palat's tally that stood out.

His speed was evident the entire contest. Canada struggled to contain Necas, which is why he's an MVP candidate at the tournament. After Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl selflessly blocked a shot, the redirected puck landed on Necas's stick. He was past the red line and into the offensive zone in a flash. And with eyes in the back of his head, he spotted Palat behind him and gave him a silver platter on which to deliver that critical goal.

Czechia entered the game as a dark horse candidate to take home the top medal, but in the end it was the juggernaut that advances. Canada will now await the rest of the quarterfinal round before finding out their opponent, but they are now one step closer to the top prize at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!