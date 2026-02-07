3 Countries That Can Surprise at 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics feature a few frontrunners positioned considerably ahead of the field. Despite the immense talent these powerhouse countries bring to Italy for the international competition, several teams can surprise and earn a medal.

The obvious frontrunners are Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The four countries provided a brief preview in 2025 at the 4 Nations Face-Off, with Canada winning the round-robin tournament.

But with the first games just days away, which countries can disrupt the power structure and surprise the field? These three countries have a chance to capture gold, play spoiler, and pick up an unexpected medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Czechia - Underdog Gold Medal Contender?

Czechia's competitiveness is far from a surprise, with a roster full of NHL players. What some might find surprising, instead, is the suggestion of the being in the gold medal conversation. Maybe I'm alone on this island, but Czechia has the components to take home the highest honor and bring a gold medal back home.

It starts with their goaltender rotation. Anaheim Ducks starter Lukas Dostal is expected to get the starting nod, and that could spell trouble for the competition. In his first full season as a starter in Anaheim, he's shown flashes of brilliance while posting a record of 21-13-2 and helping the Ducks stay in postseason contention. If he struggles, Philadelphia Flyers' Dan Vladar and Utah Mammoth starter Karel Vejmelka are right there with strong seasons of their own.

Strong goaltending can quickly overtake a quick tournament like this. If Dostal catches fire, Czechia will have a real shot at playing for the gold medal.

Jan 31, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) carries the puck against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Germany - Tournament Spoiler?

If you have Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl on your team, you have a shot to win. It doesn't matter if the rest of the lineup underachieves, just ask the Oilers.

Draisaitl is constantly overlooked thanks to playing alongside Connor McDavid, and it's easy to forget just how dominant he is. The 30-year-old has the ability to take over and dominate the game on both ends, and while it's unlikely they can capture a medal, they could be the perfect team to play spoiler.

Switzerland - A Legitimate Threat to Medal

If there's one country being completely overlooked, it's Switzerland. Their forward group, headlined by New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier, Devils power forward Timo Meier and Los Angeles Kings sniper Kevin Fiala, has a potent top line combination. The middle of the forward lineup is filled with some experienced players like Philipp Kurashev, Pius Suter and Nino Niederreiter, giving the team a balanced approach heading into the games.

Their blue line also has a few exciting pieces that could disrupt the game. Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi should play tons of minutes, while Tampa Bay Lightning two-way defender JJ Moser will also play a prominent role.

If the team's goaltenders can hold up, the Swiss have a legitimate threat to claim a medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!