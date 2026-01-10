Hurricanes Star Defenseman Set to Return vs. Kraken

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to obtain some major reinforcements ahead of their game against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 10. Star defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who has been out for the majority of the season, will return to the lineup and should immediately provide a major boost to the production of the Carolina blue line.

Slavin was activated off injured reserve earlier today after missing the Hurricanes’ last 10 games because of an upper-body injury. Prior to that unfortunate ailment, he was absent for a good chunk of the early goings of the campaign due to a lower-body injury. In total, he has appeared in only five games, putting up four shots on goal but zero points.

“I’ve never had to deal with injuries like that before,” the two-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner said. “We’re good to go. Ready to be back out there.”

An Accomplished Career

Dec 17, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite the lack of output so far, Slavin’s accomplished career speaks for why the Hurricanes are excited he is going to be back on the ice. For one, he was named to Team USA’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games that will begin in February, which indicates just how potent he is — at least among his fellow Americans. And while he has never won the Norris Trophy — the award doled out to the NHL’s best defenseman at the end of each season — he is frequently considered one of the best defensemen in the league.

His statistics illustrate that fact. In 750 career games, he has notched 299 points on 55 goals and 244 assists. He has also contributed 40 points in 86 career postseason matchups. Additionally, his availability has always been a major asset, this season notwithstanding, of course. In 11 NHL seasons, he has appeared in 80 or more games five times, appearing in all 82 on three occasions (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19).

If one disputes his status as one of the best defensemen in the league, then one cannot deny that he is one of the best to ever play in a Hurricanes sweater. He is the Hurricanes’ franchise leader in points and assists among defensemen.

A Strong Hurricane

The Eastern Conference is as compact as ever, but it is the Hurricanes that stand atop the mountain for the moment. At 27-14-3 (57 points), Carolina holds a four-point lead over the New York Islanders and a five-point advantage over the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Should the Hurricanes keep up the pace, then they will once again be in position to make a run at the Stanley Cup once the playoffs roll around.

