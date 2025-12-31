Team USA Reveals Roster Announcement Details

NBC's TODAY will be the viewing destination for Team USA fans to get the first unveiling of the rosters for the red, white and blue in the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Per an announcement from Team USA, the U.S. Olympic Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Teams — alongside the Olympic Sled Hockey Team — will be revealed live during the 8:00 a.m. EST hour of Jan. 2's show in New York City at approximately 8:25 a.m. EST. Show anchors will reveal the three rosters, before being joined by a member of each team to go into more detail on the Olympics and Paralympics as Team USA readies for Milan. Fans of American ice hockey can tune in via TODAY on NBC or Peacock.

Six players were previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

Most noteworthy, this is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The men's tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22. The United States — which last won an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey during the 1980's "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid, New York — is scheduled to open play on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. EST). The women’s tournament begins on Feb. 5, with Team USA looking to win its third gold medal and first since 2018.

Men's Team USA Roster Details Swirl Ahead of Approaching Unveiling

Bill Guerin, who is also the president of hockey operations and general manager for the Minnesota Wild (Hughes's current team following a blockbuster trade), is serving as the general manager for U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Dec 27, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Guerin is joined by USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher and assistant executive director John Vanbiesbrouck, as well as Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman, New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, Wild assistant GM Chris Kelleher and Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who will all coach the Americans in Italy.

Per reporting from The Athletic, Guerin and co. recently met in Minnesota to make the final decisions for the men's roster.

Roster deadlines for submission were due Dec. 31, with Hockey Canada having announced that same day.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan is currently reporting that Clayton Keller, Tage Thompson and Seth Jones are all on lock to join the USA roster.

Hearing Clayton Keller, Tage Thompson and Seth Jones were named to the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team – all adds from Four Nations. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 31, 2025

Per recent developments, all players will be mandated to wear neck guards and games are to take place at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Team USA has additionally already unveiled their jerseys for the Milan games.

The most recent medal for America was at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. NHL legend and Team Canada's Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in overtime resulted in a silver medal for the United States.

