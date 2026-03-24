Blackhawks Top Prospect Set to Debut vs. Islanders

The future of the Chicago Blackhawks has officially arrived stateside.

Following a tremendous career in Sweden, Anton Frondell is ready to make his name known with the Blackhawks. Frondell, who was selected third overall by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Draft and is just 18 years old, had spent the entire season with Djurgårdens IF prior to being recalled on the morning of March 24. Upon arriving in the U.S., he was immediately thrust onto the top line at Chicago’s morning skate ahead of its game against the New York Islanders, alongside Ryan Greene and fellow young star and former top pick Connor Bedard.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill is confident that Frondell, while young, can contribute for the Blackhawks right away. Based on what he’s said over the past couple of days, his confidence in the top pick is through the roof.

“Based on the level of play he’s had all year,” Blashill said on March 22, “how well he played the last part of the year, the fact there’s zero practice time this time of year, I’m going to throw him into the fire.”

While the Blackhawks won’t be making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Frondell’s debut versus the Islanders will be one to watch, nonetheless. If he is the player that has been advertised, then the Blackhawks, who have been down in the dumps for multiple seasons, might just have another reason to believe.

Frondell’s Much Anticipated Debut is Finally Here

Jan 2, 2026; St. Paul, Minnesota, UNITED STATES; Sweden forward Anton Frondell (16) shoots the puck as Latvia defense Krisjanis Sarts (2) defends during the second period in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In 43 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF this season, Frondell scored an impressive 20 goals and notched eight assists. His 20 goals were the most among SHL rookies, and he became just the fourth 18-year-old in the league’s history to put up at least that many tallies in a single campaign. Only Thomas Sandstrom, Mats Naslund and Daniel Sedin are on the list alongside Frondell.

One of Frondell’s final games in his home country featured an overtime winner in his postseason debut. It was the perfect way to cap off what was an excellent stint, albeit brief, in Sweden. It’s the hope of the Blackhawks and their fans that that same sort of production can carry over to the NHL game.

ANTON FRONDELL OT WINNER!



The #Blackhawks No. 3 overall pick wins it for Djurgarden in his SHL postseason debut.



(🎥: @FloHockey) pic.twitter.com/MIPul0AhFV — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) March 17, 2026

Frondell’s NHL debut against the Islanders will start at 7 p.m. ET at UBS Arena. The game will be available in Chicago on CHSN and in New York on MSGSN. Anyone outside the Blackhawks and Islanders broadcast areas can watch the game on ESPN+ in the United States and on Sportsnet+ in Canada.

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