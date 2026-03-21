Top Pick to Join Blackhawks After Swedish Season Ends

The Chicago Blackhawks' fate might finally be changing. After a string of losses and inconsistent plays that saw the franchise fall to the bottom of the Central Division, the elimination of Desjardins from the Swedish League could bring some relief for the side.

It means that now their first-round pick from last year, Anton Frondell, might finally be ready to make his move for his NHL debut. It also gives the organization a chance to evaluate its top prospect down the stretch. NHL insider Cam Robinson believes that the move may come sooner than later.

He reported that Frondell is expected to make the transatlantic journey following elimination in the SHL. The 18-year-old center has spent the season developing in Sweden's top division, recording historic offensive production that positions him as a potential impact player for Chicago's rebuild.

The late-season games provide crucial preparation for Frondell's anticipated full-time NHL role in 2026-27. These appearances are essential development opportunities that will help bridge the gap between European and North American hockey while giving the coaching staff firsthand evaluation of his NHL readiness.

Historic Swedish Campaign

Jan 2, 2026; St. Paul, Minnesota, UNITED STATES; Sweden forward Anton Frondell (16) shoots the puck as Latvia defense Krisjanis Sarts (2) defends during the second period in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Frondell joined elite company during his SHL regular season. The Swedish forward scored 20 goals in 43 games, becoming just the fourth 18-year-old to reach that milestone in league history alongside Tomas Sandström, Markus Näslund, and Daniel Sedin.

He finished the regular season with 28 points on 20 goals and eight assists while posting a plus-15 rating. Frondell averaged 14:37 of ice time per game and recorded 100 shots on goal, showcasing the offensive volume that made him a top-five selection.

With Djurgården eliminated, expectation is Anton Frondell will head over and get games with the Blackhawks down the stretch.



Those will be important matches to help prepare him to stick full time next fall. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) March 21, 2026

The power forward delivered his 20th goal in dramatic fashion during the regular season finale against Skellefteå. His production throughout the campaign demonstrated the scoring ability and net-front presence that should translate effectively to NHL play once he makes the permanent transition.

Playoff Performance

Djurgården entered the SHL playoffs as the eighth seed in the 14-team league. Frondell continued his strong play into the postseason, scoring the overtime winner in Game 1 of their opening series to showcase his ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

The playoff experience adds another layer of development for the highly touted prospect. Frondell faces veteran competition while playing meaningful games with increased intensity, providing the exact type of seasoning that should ease his eventual NHL adjustment.

Chicago views the upcoming late-season NHL games as critical preparation steps. Frondell will gain exposure to NHL speed, physicality, and systems while getting comfortable in the organization before next season's training camp competition.

Blackhawks Depending On Young Core

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward projects as a unicorn on Chicago's roster. His combination of size and offensive skill fills a position of need that the franchise has clearly been lacking. The Blackhawks already made a move earlier this week to secure Sacha Boisvert, whom they picked No. 18 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, to an entry-level contract.

The Blackhawks are hoping to somehow fit Frondell alongside Boisevert and Connor Bedard, who remains their top scorer this season, to build a young core. With much of their older cast traded away at the deadline two weeks ago, it now falls on the young ones to lead the Original Six side to its first playoff in six seasons.

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