Avalanche, Stars Among Likely Landing Spots for Canucks Forward

The hockey world has already been shaken by several monumental trades this season, with the Vancouver Canucks moving on from star defenseman Quinn Hughes perhaps being the largest. Now, with it clear the Canucks — one of the bottom dwellers in the NHL who have already been making moves left and right — will be looking to trade some of the pieces on their roster, another sizable deal could be on the horizon.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, that trade would include forward Evander Kane, with the main suitors being the league-leading Colorado Avalanche and another Central Division powerhouse in the Dallas Stars. Both teams could always use some forward depth as they attempt to increase their chances of winning the Stanley Cup at the end of the season.

Per multiple sources, I’m told the @DallasStars and @Avalanche are among the likely destinations for @Canucks F Kane via potential trade. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/HicMv0SB35 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 23, 2026

Kane, a 34-year-old veteran who has played for a multitude of franchises around the NHL, is in his first season with the Canucks. Over the course of 49 games, he has scored nine goals and tallied 14 assists. Any team that acquires him, whether it be the Avalanche, Stars or somebody else, would be expecting him to put up points as he has throughout his career.

Kane’s Biggest Problem is Availability

Jan 6, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Evander Kane (91) waits for the face-off during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

While Kane has been a productive player most of the time he has been on the ice in his 17 years in the NHL, he has rarely been able to play an entire season. In fact, he never has. Not once has he played in all 82 regular-season games — the closest he came was during the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 78 contests between the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks. Over the past four seasons in which he has been available at all, he has played in 56, 43, 41 and 71 games.

He missed all of the 2024-25 season with the Oilers, whom he spent three years with prior to sustaining injuries that required surgery to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias, two torn lower abdominal muscles and a knee. As such, he did not appear in a single game, effectively ending his career in Edmonton. He was traded to Vancouver on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With the Canucks, however, his availability has improved. He has missed just one game, meaning this season has been one of the healthiest of his career. This makes him an attractive trade target for a team that desires someone who will be able to contribute night in and night out. His recent play has improved his trade market as well. Kane has scored four points over his past 10 games, totaling three goals and one assist. The Canucks are 1-8-1 over that stretch.

The NHL roster freeze for the 2026 Winter Olympics runs from 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 22. The NHL trade deadline is March 6.

