Oilers Prospect Undergoes Hand Surgery After AHL Fight Injury

The Edmonton Oilers organization faces another injury setback as prospect Connor Clattenburg underwent surgery on his left hand following an unfortunate incident in the AHL. The 20-year-old forward broke his hand while attempting to grab a jersey during a fight on January 7th in a game between the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton's AHL affiliate, and Abbotsford Canucks.

Oilers insider Jason Gregor reported the news, confirming that Clattenburg had surgery shortly after the injury occurred. The physical forward had only recently returned to action with the Condors after spending time on long-term injured reserve with an eye injury suffered in early December.

Connor Clattenburg just had surgery on his left hand. He will be out awhile. He is in Edmonton. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) January 21, 2026

The timing couldn't be worse for the rookie, who was working his way back into game shape after missing significant time. Clattenburg had been placed on injured reserve after taking a high stick to the eye during a December 4th game against the Seattle Kraken while playing for the Oilers.

Building a Reputation

After finally healing from his injuries, he was activated from LTIR on December 29th and sent back to Bakersfield to continue his development. Clattenburg made an immediate impact during his brief NHL stint earlier this season, appearing in five games and recording his first career goal against the Dallas Stars.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward earned his call-up by playing an energetic, physical style that resulted in 59 penalty minutes through 15 AHL games before his initial promotion. The Arnprior, Ontario native has built his game around physicality and toughness.

He registered 108 penalty minutes in 46 games during his final OHL season with the Flint Firebirds, establishing himself as a player willing to drop the gloves to energize his teammates. That approach earned him a three-year entry-level contract with Edmonton in December 2024.

Recovery Timeline Uncertain

The Oilers have not provided a specific timeline for Clattenburg's return following the hand surgery. Hand injuries can be particularly tricky for hockey players, as the recovery process must allow proper healing before the player can safely grip a stick and engage in physical contact.

Clattenburg remains in Edmonton as he begins his recovery. The injury represents another frustrating chapter in what has been a challenging first professional season for the fifth-round pick, who has now dealt with two separate injuries requiring extended absences.

The Condors will need to adjust their lineup once again without their physical presence. Clattenburg's energy and willingness to stand up for teammates had made him a fan favorite in Bakersfield, but the organization will prioritize his long-term health over rushing him back to action. Meanwhile, the Oilers will also miss having him in their lineup.

