Avalanche HC Enraged After Controversial Call Ends 17-Game Point Streak
The Colorado Avalanche came into Thursday night's matchup against the New York Islanders riding one of the most impressive runs in recent NHL history. They had lost just once in regulation through 26 games and were rolling through opponents with the kind of dominance that makes you wonder if anyone can stop them.
But the Islanders had other ideas, and a controversial goal early in the game set the tone for what became a stunning 6-3 upset that snapped Colorado's 17-game point streak.
For Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, the loss stung, but what really set him off was the call that put his team in an early hole they could never quite climb out of.
The Controversial Goal
Just under six minutes into the first period, Islanders forward Kyle MacLean fired a shot into the top corner of the net with Mackenzie Blackwood flat on the ice. Replays showed that during a scramble in the crease, the stick of Islanders center Marc Gatcomb had become wedged in Blackwood's pads as the goalie tried to defend his net.
Bednar immediately challenged the goal for goaltender interference, confident that the replay would show his netminder had been impeded. The NHL Situation Room disagreed, citing Rule 69.7 and upholding the goal.
The rule allows incidental contact in rebound situations where a goalkeeper and attacking players are simultaneously trying to play a loose puck. Bednar wasn't buying it.
Bednar Unloads on the Call
Speaking to reporters after the game, Bednar didn't hide his frustration with how goaltender interference is being called this season. "Listen, I think goalie interference is a joke. If that's not goalie interference, I don't know what is," the Avalanche coach told the reporters.
Bednar continued, "You can't just shove the goalie's pads out of the way to create a loose puck. I'm not going to challenge unless it's obvious. And I thought that was obvious."
It's rare to see Bednar this openly critical of officiating, which speaks to just how egregious he felt the call was. From his perspective, allowing a goal when an opposing player's stick is literally wedged in his goalie's pads sets a dangerous precedent for what constitutes legal play around the crease.
Islanders Deliver Statement Win
Despite the controversy, the Islanders earned every bit of the victory. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead and responded every time Colorado tried to claw back into the game. Ilya Sorokin was outstanding in net with 35 saves, including a massive stop on Artturi Lehkonen during a second-period 2-on-1 that could have shifted momentum.
Islanders coach Patrick Roy had predicted before the game that his team could surprise the Avalanche, and he was absolutely right. The win improved New York to 15-10-3 and marked just the second loss for Colorado in their past 14 games.
Moving Forward
For the Avalanche, the loss serves as a reminder that even the best teams can be beaten on any given night. Bednar acknowledged his team came close but wasn't quite good enough.
"It's closer than you think, but it still wasn't good enough. We'll refocus on the things that we need to do to make us successful." Colorado will dust itself off and move on, but Bednar's frustration with the goaltender interference call won't fade anytime soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!