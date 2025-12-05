Breakaway on SI

Avalanche HC Enraged After Controversial Call Ends 17-Game Point Streak

Jared Bednar didn't hold back his frustration after a disputed goaltender interference call helped end Colorado's historic run, calling the league's handling of the rule "a joke" in a rare public outburst from the typically measured coach.

Deepanjan Mitra

Oct 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar during the game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar during the game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Avalanche came into Thursday night's matchup against the New York Islanders riding one of the most impressive runs in recent NHL history. They had lost just once in regulation through 26 games and were rolling through opponents with the kind of dominance that makes you wonder if anyone can stop them.

But the Islanders had other ideas, and a controversial goal early in the game set the tone for what became a stunning 6-3 upset that snapped Colorado's 17-game point streak.

For Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, the loss stung, but what really set him off was the call that put his team in an early hole they could never quite climb out of.

The Controversial Goal

Just under six minutes into the first period, Islanders forward Kyle MacLean fired a shot into the top corner of the net with Mackenzie Blackwood flat on the ice. Replays showed that during a scramble in the crease, the stick of Islanders center Marc Gatcomb had become wedged in Blackwood's pads as the goalie tried to defend his net.

Bednar immediately challenged the goal for goaltender interference, confident that the replay would show his netminder had been impeded. The NHL Situation Room disagreed, citing Rule 69.7 and upholding the goal.

Colorado Avalanche
Dec 4, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) controls the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and defenseman Tony Deangelo (77) and center Kyle MacLean (32) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The rule allows incidental contact in rebound situations where a goalkeeper and attacking players are simultaneously trying to play a loose puck. Bednar wasn't buying it.

Bednar Unloads on the Call

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bednar didn't hide his frustration with how goaltender interference is being called this season. "Listen, I think goalie interference is a joke. If that's not goalie interference, I don't know what is," the Avalanche coach told the reporters.

Bednar continued, "You can't just shove the goalie's pads out of the way to create a loose puck. I'm not going to challenge unless it's obvious. And I thought that was obvious."

It's rare to see Bednar this openly critical of officiating, which speaks to just how egregious he felt the call was. From his perspective, allowing a goal when an opposing player's stick is literally wedged in his goalie's pads sets a dangerous precedent for what constitutes legal play around the crease.

Islanders Deliver Statement Win

Despite the controversy, the Islanders earned every bit of the victory. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead and responded every time Colorado tried to claw back into the game. Ilya Sorokin was outstanding in net with 35 saves, including a massive stop on Artturi Lehkonen during a second-period 2-on-1 that could have shifted momentum.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy had predicted before the game that his team could surprise the Avalanche, and he was absolutely right. The win improved New York to 15-10-3 and marked just the second loss for Colorado in their past 14 games.

Moving Forward

For the Avalanche, the loss serves as a reminder that even the best teams can be beaten on any given night. Bednar acknowledged his team came close but wasn't quite good enough.

"It's closer than you think, but it still wasn't good enough. We'll refocus on the things that we need to do to make us successful." Colorado will dust itself off and move on, but Bednar's frustration with the goaltender interference call won't fade anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

feed

Published
Deepanjan Mitra
DEEPANJAN MITRA

Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.

Home/News Feed Page