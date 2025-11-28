NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche on Top
The NHL's playoff picture becomes a real thought for the first time during American Thanksgiving, and that sentiment is true once again. According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, 77% of teams holding playoff positions at this mark of the season hold on to make the postseason.
The Colorado Avalanche sit atop the NHL standings by a considerable margin. Led by superstar play at each position on the ice, they are the undisputed top team in the league right now. But how does the rest of the league look? Breakaway On SI's latest power rankings dive into the top-10 teams in the NHL as the Thanksgiving break hits.
Matthew Schaefer is the real deal for the New York Islanders, and they just might be, too. Center Bo Horvat is one of the top goal scorers in the NHL right now, and goaltender Ilya Sorokin is locked in to begin the season. Of course, the team could use more elite offensive talent, but the Islanders have been a very pleasant surprise.
The Kraken deserve major credit. After failing to make the postseason over the past two seasons, they look ready to challenge for a spot in the playoffs in 2026. Shane Wright looks more comfortable. Matty Beniers is on pace to match his career-best totals posted during his rookie campaign, and he still has another level yet to hit. Joey Daccord has forced his way into Olympics consideration. Things are pointing up in Seattle.
Mitch Marner is fitting in just fine in his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights, and the entire organization is scoring with ease. Goaltending remains an issue, and injuries have already been a thorn in their side, but the Knights are going to be a problem once again.
Star forward Nikita Kucherov continues propelling the Tampa Bay Lightning forward, but winger Jake Guentzel is having an excellent second year with the franchise. The top team in the Atlantic Division, the Lightning are not a team to underestimate moving forward.
23-year-old goaltender Jesper Wallstedt’s breakout is the catalyst, and now the Minnesota Wild are back in the conversation in the Central Division. Star forward Kirill Kaprizov is bringing the offense, but their goaltending tandem of Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson has quickly become one of the most fearsome in the NHL.
The New Jersey Devils have to deal with yet another injury to a star player, this time with center Jack Hughes out following hand surgery. Still, they have one of the best records in the Eastern Conference thanks to a consistent execution of their game plan and a deep defensive group. If they can continue collecting points without Hughes, it will prove they are a contender.
There’s a lot to love about these rising Anaheim Ducks. They came out guns ablazing to take over the Pacific Division, but what’s made them even more impressive is their resilience. They recently dropped three games in a row, something that could have derailed many young teams. Instead, the Ducks rallied and won three out of the four following contests. It's an encouraging showing so far for the Ducks, who might just be legitimate after all.
Those Carolina Hurricanes just keep on coming, don’t they? After a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Canes are the top team in the Metropolitan Division and the East. Especially as the defending champion Florida Panthers recover from injuries, the conference seems to go through Carolina.
The Dallas Stars are once again among the best teams in the Western Conference and the NHL. Even with injuries, the Stars have a deep and dangerous lineup. Their goaltending duo is also playing like a top tandem, with backup Casey DeSmith providing excellent play alongside Jake Oettinger.
The Avalanche are the best team in the NHL at this point of the season, and it's not a very close race. With just one loss in regulation and an absurd goal differential of +38, there’s not another team on the same level as Colorado. The organization has a strong chance of advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals once again this spring.
