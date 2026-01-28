Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Progressing Toward Olympics

Gabriel Landeskog took a major step forward in his recovery when he joined his Colorado Avalanche teammates for his first full practice since suffering an upper-body injury three weeks ago. The development provides hope that the Avalanche captain will be ready to represent Sweden when the Olympic hockey tournament begins February 11 in Milan.

Landeskog had been skating on his own for the past week following the injury sustained when he crashed into the goalpost during Colorado's January 4 contest against the Florida Panthers. The 33-year-old forward spent more than a minute down on the ice before being helped off by teammates and medical staff.

Coach Jared Bednar offered an encouraging assessment of his captain's progress after the session.

"Definitely making improvements," Bednar said. "He's been on the ice for a few days now and getting better. Doing more in the gym. And that's a big sign for me."

Timeline Remains Tight

The NHL Olympic break begins February 6, leaving Landeskog just over a week to prove he's ready for international competition. Bednar acknowledged the narrow window while expressing confidence in the veteran's recovery trajectory.

"For Gabe, obviously, we're just really hoping he can get back and be part of the Olympics, and it looks like he's trending in that direction," Bednar continued. "That's as close as the Avs have come to saying, basically, that it's going to take everything in the world to keep Landeskog out of the Olympics."

Dec 27, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Two days earlier, Bednar had acknowledged Landeskog's determination while noting the inherent risks.

"There's always a little bit of nervousness when you've got players going that maybe aren't fully healthy, but he'll do the right thing," Bednar said. "He's earned that, with his season. Hopefully everything works out, but it's going to be tight."

The coach even suggested Landeskog could potentially suit up for a game with Colorado before the Olympic break if his recovery continues progressing.

International Legacy at Stake

Landeskog was named to Sweden's Olympic roster on January 2, just two days before suffering the injury. The veteran forward brings extensive international experience, including a silver medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics and gold medals at the 2013 and 2017 World Championships.

Through 41 games this season, Landeskog has contributed 22 points with seven goals and 15 assists for league-leading Colorado, which sits atop the Central Division with a 34-6-9 record.

The Avalanche face Nashville on Saturday before the Olympic break, providing Landeskog additional time to reach full health for what could be his final Olympic opportunity.

