Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog’s Olympic Return in Doubt

Team Sweden has been battered by injuries in the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. From Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin being ruled out to the uncertain timelines of William Nylander and Gabriel Landeskog, it doesn’t appear that Sweden’s national team can catch a break.

It’s Landeskog’s return that’s especially caught the eye of the public in recent days, as Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said that “it’s going to be tight” whether he’ll be able to play in Milan.

“[He’s] getting better,” Bednar said after Colorado’s 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 25. “He’s doing more and more in the gym, he’s hitting the ice now, he’s still limited a little bit. He’s sore. Time will tell, but the goal would be for him to be able to go play for the Olympics, and he’s still targeting that. He really wants to play and I really want him to go play.”

Landeskog, who’s the Avalanche’s captain and also an integral piece of the puzzle for Team Sweden, has been out since suffering what was deemed an upper-body injury in a contest against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 4. He lost his footing while driving toward the net, which then resulted in him colliding violently into the cage. At the time, Bednar said that he expected Landeskog to “miss some weeks.”

Through 41 games this season, Landeskog has contributed 22 points — seven goals and 15 assists — to the Avalanche’s league-leading operation. He was named to Team Sweden’s Olympic roster on Jan. 2 before suffering the unfortunate injury just two days later.

Landeskog Deserves to Compete in the Olympics

Jan 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is helped by center Nathan MacKinnon (29) to get off the ice after an injury against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Bednar asserted that he desires for his captain to live out his international dreams with his fellow countrymen, he did admit that there’s always a little trepidation about sending players to non-NHL events when they’re not fully healthy.

“There’s always a little bit of nervousness when you’ve got players going to maybe aren’t fully healthy,” Bednar commented, “but he’ll do the right thing and I’m really hoping that we can watch him in the Olympic tournament because it’s something that he really wants to do — play for his country again.”

Landeskog hasn’t played for Team Sweden since the 2017 World Championships, where the country won the gold medal. Additionally, he’s one of the few players competing in this year’s Olympic Games who participated in the 2014 event that last featured NHL competition. Should everything go to plan with his recovery, then he’ll get to relive those glory days once more.

“He’s earned [playing in the Olympics] with his season,” Bednar said. “Hopefully everything works out, but it’s going to be tight.”

