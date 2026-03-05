Avalanche Get More Firepower in Trade for Maple Leafs Forward

The Colorado Avalanche are loading up ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

With the Deadline closing in, the Avalanche added some offensive firepower in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Avs acquired forward Nicolas Roy from the Leafs in exchange for two conditional draft picks.

The top draft pick going back to Toronto is a first-round pick. The condition on the pick stipulates that Colorado will send their 2027 first-round pick, unless it is a top-10 pick. If that condition is met, the team's unprotected 2028 first-round pick will go to Toronto.

What the Avalanche Get with Roy

The Avs are trying to challenge for the Stanley Cup, and they were scouring the NHL for offensive reinforcements. With players like Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas at the top of the lineup, they already possess one of the most explosive offenses in the NHL.

What they've needed is depth in the middle of their forward group, and that's exactly what Roy provides. He's reached at least 14 goals in each of the past four seasons and has five goals and 20 points in 59 games with Toronto this season.

The hope is that in Colorado, he can find some more finishing ability while also adding some face-off skill and defensive upgrades.

In the meantime, he provides an asset in the defensive zone. With a huge frame, he's physical and aware in the defensive end. If he provides nothing at all, the penalty kill will get a boost as they try to win the division.

What This Means for Toronto

The Maple Leafs are admitting defeat on the season. With this move, it could kick off a few more before the deadline passes. Now that Roy is gone, players like Mattias Maccelli and Bobby McMann become the top trade targets.

Some believe McMann could re-sign with Toronto before the Trade Deadline. But if an extension isn't worked out, the Maple Leafs will likely move him with the market being so loaded.

Are Avs Stanley Cup Favorites?

Amongst the Western Conference, the Avs have to be considered a favorite. They've been on top of the Central Division and West for most of the year, and this latest move only reinforces that.

With Roy in the mix, the Avalanche are now even tougher to eliminate in the postseason.

