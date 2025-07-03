Avalanche Sign Veteran Defenseman
Brent Burns has just under 1,500 games played in his NHL career, but he’s not ready to call it a career just yet. The 40-year-old blue liner has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche after spending the last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Avalanche already have one of the best defensive groups in the NHL led by Cale Makar and Devon Toews. Adding Burns only makes the Avalanche’s blue line better, both offensively and defensively.
Burns is signing a one-year deal worth $1 million against the salary cap. The contract does feature performance bonuses that could land him an extra $3 million.
In 1,497 career games between the Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, and Minnesota Wild, Burns has 261 goals and 649 assists for 910 total points.
Even more impressive than Burns’ career numbers has to be his current iron man streak. Sitting at 925 consecutive games, Burns hasn’t missed a game since the 2013-14 season. Burns’ 925-consecutive games streak is the fourth longest in NHL history.
Even at 39 years old during the 2024-25 season with the Hurricanes, Burns played in all 82 games, notching six goals and 23 assists for 29 total points. He recorded top-pairing minutes, averaging almost 21 minutes (20:57) of ice time per night.
The former Norris Trophy winner still has plenty left in the tank and is still hunting down the Stanley Cup. In 21 years of NHL hockey, the closest Burns has ever gotten to winning it all was reaching the Cup Final in 2016, but losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
