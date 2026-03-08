Avalanche Lose Captain to Lower-Body Injury

The Colorado Avalanche face another setback with their captain. Gabriel Landeskog will not dress against the Minnesota Wild and has been placed on a week-to-week timeline with a lower-body injury, the team announced. The development marks another troubling chapter in Landeskog's recent injury struggles.

Gabriel Landeskog will not play due to a lower-body injury. He is week-to-week. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 8, 2026

It also casts some serious doubts over his availability for the postseason. Colorado's medical staff has not specified the exact nature of the injury or when it occurred. The designation suggests Landeskog could miss anywhere from two to four weeks.

This means it could potentially sideline him through the final stretch of the regular season as the Avalanche prepares for their playoff run.

Mounting Concerns

This latest injury compounds what has been a tumultuous season for the 33-year-old captain. A serious knee injury already kept him off the ice for three seasons between 2022 and 2025. Multiple major procedures that included a cartilage transplant in May 2023 finally allowed him to make a return last season.

But his presence in Game 3 wasn't enough, as the Dallas Stars won the first round in the seventh game to eliminate the Avs. This appeared to be a relief for Colorado fans, as Landeskog started the first 41 games for the Avalanche before he was once again sidelined due to an upper-body injury earlier in January.

He crashed into the goalpost during a game against Florida. That injury forced him to miss several weeks and put his Olympic participation in jeopardy, though he eventually returned in time to represent Sweden at the Milan Cortina Games.

Now comes another blow. The lower body designation raises inevitable questions about whether his knee has become problematic again, though the team has not confirmed any specific diagnosis. After missing so much time already, Landeskog's body appears increasingly fragile at a critical juncture.

Dec 27, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Team Withstands Adversity

The Avalanche have proven remarkably resilient despite the injuries to their captain. Colorado boasts a 42-10-9 record through 61 games and sits atop the Western Conference standings. The team has gone 5-1 since returning from the Olympic break, including a thrilling shootout victory over Dallas two nights ago.

Recent trade deadline additions provide crucial depth. The Avalanche acquired Nazem Kadri from Calgary along with Nicolas Roy, Brett Kulak, and Nick Blankenburg to bolster their roster. Those moves look even more prescient now with Landeskog sidelined indefinitely.

Playoff Implications

The timing creates uncertainty heading into the postseason. Colorado remains the Stanley Cup favorite despite the injury news, but Landeskog's leadership and two-way play would be sorely missed in a seven-game series. He has contributed seven goals and 22 points this season while providing the veteran presence that helped deliver the 2022 championship.

Can the captain recover in time for the playoffs? Will this latest setback affect his long-term durability? The Avalanche must navigate these questions while maintaining their championship trajectory.

