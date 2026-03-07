Post-Trade Deadline NHL Power Rankings

The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, beginning the best stretch of the season. Most teams have around 20 games left, and it becomes an all-out sprint to the finish line. The prize is a playoff spot and a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

This year's Deadline was mild compared to years prior. Some teams swung for the fences, but it was a day headlined by veteran players like Nazem Kadri and Brayden Schenn heading to postseason-bound organizations.

The NHL landscape certainly shifted after the Deadline. It solidified some contenders and it drastically changed Breakaway On SI's updated power rankings.

Credit to the Anaheim Ducks. They've turned things around this season, and management rewarded their efforts by bringing in Jon Carlson.

The move was an incredible one by the Ducks. Carlson comes in and instantly upgrades the top pairing of the blue line. He also brings a championship pedigree to a young locker room, giving the Ducks an extra boost as they try to keep hold of the Pacific Division lead.

The Montreal Canadiens have done everything right during this rebuilding process, and it's helped put them in a playoff position once again this season. Despite being in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, the Habs are a team to watch in the postseason. If they figure out their goaltending situation, they will be an extremely difficult out.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to make the playoffs. That's a statement no one made with confidence before the season began, but there they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 21 games left in the regular season.

The Pens stayed quiet at the Deadline. With their only addition, they added Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Soderblom. It's another reclamation project in Pittsburgh, but it might just work out.

The Detroit Red Wings are one of several East teams having surprising seasons, and they are in a great spot to make the playoffs.

As a boost, general manager Steve Yzerman traded for defenseman Justin Faulk and forward David Perron. Now, the Red Wings will hope that veteran boost is enough to power them into the playoffs and continue their surprising campaign.

The Atlantic Division goes through the Tampa Bay Lightning, who continue to disregard their future draft picks in order to win now. They reunited with scrappy veteran Corey Perry before the Deadline, and they gave up another second-round pick to do so.

The Lightning are holding tightly to first place in the Atlantic, but the next team on this list is making a serious charge.

What a story the Buffalo Sabres are this season. They've now moved into a tie with the Lightning in the Atlantic Division and are on the verge of ending their postseason drought.

The Sabres nearly pulled off one of the day's blockbusters, but defenseman Colton Parayko invoked his no-trade clause to kill that potential deal with the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo pivoted and added hulking defender Logan Stanley to fill out their blue line. They also added depth forwards Sam Carrick and Tanner Pearson.

The Minnesota Wild are the overlooked powerhouse in the Western Conference, but after the Trade Deadline, that might change. Stuck in third place in the Central Division, the Wild added some more forward depth by bringing in Nick Foligno and Bobby Brink.

What made it even more impressive was keeping their top young player, goalie Jesper Wallstedt. They gave us a young defenseman in David Jiricek, but they kept costs down as they are about to go on a playoff run.

The Carolina Hurricanes were largely quiet at the Deadline, adding just physical winger Nicolas Deslauriers to an already potent forward group. At the top of the Metropolitan Division, the Canes are hoping this roster has what it takes to finally get over the hump in the postseason.

After a difficult stretch midway through the season, the Dallas Stars are right back at the top of the NHL standings. Trailing only the next team on this list in the division and conference race, the Stars are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

They brought in forward Michael Bunting and defender Tyler Myers ahead of the deadline, filling out both position groups ahead of another deep playoff race.

Another power rankings come, and another power rankings goes with the Colorado Avalanche on top. They have the best record in the NHL and they didn't rest on their laurels ahead of the Deadline.

The Avs bolstered their forward group with the addition of veterans Nicolas Roy and Nazem Kadri. Kadri gives the team another top-six center to add to their mix, while Roy brings a physical element to the bottom-six. Colorado is a top Stanley Cup contender as the stretch run begins.

