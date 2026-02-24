Avalanche, Penguins Swap Defenders in Surprise Move

As soon as the NHL roster freeze ended, the entire league picked up the phones. The Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins are two teams jockeying for playoff position and appeared to be in the market for upgrades before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Which is why the huge trade the Avalanche and Penguins just pulled off is so surprising. The two organizations have become frequent trade partners over the years, but this deal seemingly came out of nowhere. First reported by insider Elliotte Friedman, the Avs acquired veteran defender Brett Kulak from Pittsburgh in exchange for fellow puck-mover Samuel Girard.

The Penguins are also acquiring a 2028 second-round pick from the Avalanche. There is no salary being retained in this deal.

The Penguins have acquired defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick from the Avalanche in exchange for Brett Kulak.



What Trade Means for Penguins

The Penguins receive a gifted left-handed defender in this trade. The 27-year-old Girard has been a power play quarterback throughout his career as his offensive game has been his greatest strength. He's reached 24 points or more in six of the last seven seasons. The one season he failed to reach that mark, he was limited to less than 60 regular season games.

So far this season, Girard's role has been reduced, but he's still managed to find success. Averaging just over 17 minutes of ice time per contest, he still has three goals and nine assists for 12 points. Even if he isn't a great fit, the Pens are on the hook for another season of Girard's $5 million salary cap hit, which they can easily absorb.

Adding another top draft pick helps to sweeten the deal, even if it's not until the 2028 NHL Draft.

What Trade Means for Avs

Colorado gets a little more responsible in their own end with this trade. Kulak has been one of the steadiest defenders in the NHL over his career, and that has continued in Pittsburgh. Splitting the season between the Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers, he's accumulated one goal and eight assists for nine points.

In Pittsburgh, he played just over 20 minutes per contest, which played a huge part in Colorado's acquisition of the 32-year-old defender. In Kulak, the Avs have addressed and upgraded their middle pairing. With eyes on the Stanley Cup, Kulak is a much stingier defender for a team aiming for a long playoff run.

