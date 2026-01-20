Penguins Bolster Blue Line in Trade with Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins became the latest teams to make a trade as NHL squads scurry to make moves ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, which begin in February. The Avalanche, who are the best team in the league by a wide margin, acquired forward Valtteri Puustinen and Pittsburgh’s 2026 seventh-round draft pick, while the Penguins received defenseman Ilya Solovyov.

Solovyov, a 25-year-old from Belarus, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. He spent his first two NHL seasons there before arriving in Colorado ahead of the 2025 campaign. He played 16 games with the Avalanche, logging three points on one goal and two assists. He also spent time in the American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles, where he has recorded 18 goals and 51 assists in 232 career games.

The Penguins are getting a player who has been coming on strong in recent days. He scored his first NHL goal Jan. 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and has tallied all three of his points this season over his last six games. He’s a player who will help the Penguins fortify their blue line as they attempt to make a push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche Have a Deep Forward Group

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are immediately sending Puustinen down to the AHL to get more playing time with the Eagles. As a forward, Puustinen is going to have to wait his turn behind some extremely impressive players, including Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and others who have helped Colorado emerge as the NHL’s most intimidating club so far during the 2025-26 season.

That’s not to say Puustinen doesn’t have some chops. While he has spent the entire season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he has still recorded 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists over 35 games. Additionally, he does have NHL experience. He has appeared in 66 games at hockey’s highest level over the course of his career and has put up 24 points. His last NHL game was April 17, 2025, against the Washington Capitals. His last NHL goal came several days earlier, April 4, 2025, at New Jersey.

What’s Next for the Avalanche and the Penguins?

Colorado’s quest to win the Presidents’ Trophy, and perhaps even a Stanley Cup, has gone off without a hitch thus far. And while adding Puustinen doesn’t necessarily aid in those goals, it certainly doesn’t hurt. For the Penguins, obtaining more depth on the defensive end is always a good thing, especially for a squad that hopes to make it back to the promised land in the waning years of Sidney Crosby’s career.

