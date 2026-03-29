Sidney Crosby Applauds Brent Burns Nearing Major Milestone With Avalanche

At 41 years old, Brent Burns is doing something that feels impossible.

In his 22nd NHL season, he’s not just hanging on — he’s still contributing, still logging big minutes, and still looking like a player ten years younger.

And now, the milestones are stacking up. Burns is approaching some major career marks, including 1,600 games, a feat achieved by only 13 other players in NHL history, and 950 points, which would place him in the top 10 all-time for points by a defenseman.

Among these milestones, there is one that he himself doesn’t like to talk about. His iron man streak could soon reach the quadruple-digit plateau.

Burns' Iron Man Streak Nears 1,000 Games

Burns is on the verge of something historic: 1,000 consecutive games played. He currently sits at 997, with his latest appearance coming in a 4–2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

In his 995th consecutive game, the Avs got revenge on the Penguins with a 6–2 win following a 7–2 loss the previous week, in which Evgeni Malkin returned from suspension and put on a magic performance.

Before that matchup, Sidney Crosby was asked about Burns and what it’s been like competing against him over the years. His answer had both respect and a bit of hesitation:

“He's tough. I mean I remember when he was playing between forward and D. For a while he was switching back and forth, that tells you how good he is that he could do both. But you know, he's just a big body, big presence in front of the net with a hard shot. He finds ways to get it through, but yeah, that's quite the milestone. I don't want to talk about it, but yeah, that's great for him."

Crosby praised Burns’ versatility and physical tools, noting how rare it is for a player to successfully switch between forward and defense at the NHL level. But when it comes to the streak itself, he pulls back, not out of disrespect, but quite the opposite.

Brent Burns



4th defenceman over 40 years of age with a multi-goal game, joining



Tim Horton

Zdeno Chara

Nicklas Lidstrom#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/4z9xYjNHGS — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 10, 2026

Respect, Superstition, and Silence

Burns has made it clear he’d rather not discuss the iron man streak while it’s still alive. And Crosby, who has built a career on preparation and routine, seems to share that mindset. There’s an unspoken understanding among players — sometimes the best way to respect a streak is not to acknowledge it too loudly.

It’s not about ignoring greatness. It’s about protecting it. That silence, in a way, says more than any quote could.

Burns recently passed Keith Yandle for second place on the NHL’s all-time consecutive games list when he reached 990 straight appearances in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. That moment quietly pushed him into even rarer territory.

If he gets to 1,000, Burns would become just the second player in NHL history to hit that mark, joining Phil Kessel, who holds the all-time record at 1,064 consecutive games.

What makes it even more remarkable is the way he’s done it. Through different teams, different roles, all while playing a heavy, physical game, Burns has remained available. Night after night. Season after season. And while he may not want to talk about it, everyone else is watching.

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