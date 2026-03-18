Evgeni Malkin’s Magical Return Lifts Penguins in Mile High City

When Sidney Crosby went down with an injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t just lose their captain — they lost their compass. Suddenly, a team fighting to stay in the playoff picture had to find its identity without the player who has defined it for nearly two decades.

In moments like this, the burden doesn’t fall evenly across the roster. It never does. Instead, it shifts toward the players who have been here before For Pittsburgh, that player has always been Evgeni Malkin.

Over the years, Malkin has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous players in hockey when Crosby is out of the lineup. His game sharpens, his presence grows, and the Penguins tend to follow. It’s part of what has made him one of the most clutch performers of the history of the game.

Which is why his recent five-game suspension — the result of a reckless slash to Rasmus Dahlin’s face — felt so jarring. At a time when the Penguins needed stability, things could have easily unraveled.

Penguins Stay Afloat Without Their Stars

Pittsburgh went 2-1-2 during Malkin’s absence, a stretch that could have gone sideways but didn’t. There were tight games, including shootout losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes, and a hard-fought overtime win over the Boston Bruins. A lopsided loss to the Vegas Golden Knights tested them, but a comeback win over the Mammoth helped steady things.

More importantly, the team found contributions from across the lineup. Erik Karlsson, in particular, stepped up in a major way. Acquired to bring offense from the blue line, he delivered exactly that — pushing the pace, creating chances, and reminding everyone why Pittsburgh made the move to bring him in.

The Penguins didn’t dominate during that stretch, but they survived. And sometimes, that’s enough.

Malkin’s Statement Return in Colorado

Malkin’s return came against the worst possible opponent — or maybe the perfect one.

The Colorado Avalanche have spent most of the season looking like the NHL’s best team, especially at home. The altitude in Denver isn’t just a detail; it’s a built in home-ice advantage.

Even Malkin admitted he felt some nerves heading into the game. Fortunately, they didnt seem to last long.

Just 48 seconds into the opening period, Malkin was sent to the penalty box. It wasn’t the ideal start, especially for a player returning from suspension. But if there’s one thing that defines Malkin, it’s how quickly he can flip a moment.

Moments after stepping out of the box, he scored the first goal of the game in style. With the puck on his stick, Malkin delivered a highlight that felt both familiar and unbelievable — a no-look, spinning backhand shot that found the back of the net (video below). It was vintage Geno.

MALKAMANIA IN THE MILE HIGH CITY 💪 pic.twitter.com/qeNx8zakYO — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2026

That goal was the 1,394th point of his career, tying him with Luc Robitaille for 24th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

The move wasn’t new. Malkin has pulled off that spinning backhand before, and the NHL even shared a highlight reel on its social media channels cataloguing him scoring in nearly identical fashion, with the caption: “Evgeni Malkin has certainly mastered the art of the spinning backhand.”

But context changes everything. This wasn’t just another highlight. It came three minutes into his first game back from a suspension, moments after serving a penalty, against the best team in the league.

Ten minutes later, Malkin struck again, scoring his second goal of the night and putting himself on hat trick watch with more than half the game still to play (video below). The goal also pushed him past Robitaille for sole possession of 24th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

OH, GENO'S BACK BACK



MAKE THAT ✌️ GOALS FOR EVGENI MALKIN pic.twitter.com/ErWH9RdMDp — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

The hat trick never came, but Malkin added another point with an assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal, part of a dominant performance that saw the Penguins roll to a 7–2 victory.

This wasn’t just a win. It was a statement. Pittsburgh handed Colorado its most lopsided loss of the season, proving that even without Crosby, this team still has the firepower to compete with the league’s best.

Jan 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (71) during a stop in play against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

A Reminder of Malkin's Greatness

For Malkin, the night carried extra meaning. At 39 years old and still without a contract for next season, questions about his future continue to linger. Performances like this don’t just answer those questions — they reframe them entirely.

He remains a point-per-game player in the best league in the world. That alone is rare. Doing it at his age is almost unheard of.

But it’s not just the production. It’s how he produces. The confidence, the creativity, the willingness to attempt plays most players wouldn’t even consider — those traits haven’t faded.

For the Penguins, his importance goes far beyond one night in Colorado. And as the playoff race tightens, that confidence and experience matters more than ever.

Malkin’s legacy is already secure. Stanley Cups, scoring titles, and moments like this have seen to that. But nights like this serve as a reminder.

Even now, even at this stage of his career, Evgeni Malkin is still capable of magic — and still writing a legacy that will stand among the greatest the NHL has ever seen.

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