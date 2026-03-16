Avalanche Star Looks to Continue Dominance Over Penguins

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has made the Pittsburgh Penguins pay in recent matchups.

The Avalanche center brings a hot streak against the Penguins into their game at Ball Arena, having recorded seven points across his last two meetings with the Metropolitan Division club dating back to 2024.

MacKinnon collected five points, including a goal and four assists, in Colorado's victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 10, 2024. He followed that performance with two more assists in a meeting between the teams on March 4, 2025, giving him seven points in consecutive games against the Penguins.

The Hart Trophy frontrunner now gets a crack at Pittsburgh for the first time this season, with the visitors arriving in Denver shorthanded. The Penguins will be without captain Sidney Crosby, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury sustained at the Olympics.

Historic Dominance

Mar 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) reacts following his goal called off in second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MacKinnon has tormented Pittsburgh throughout his career, not just in recent meetings. The Nova Scotia native has compiled 28 points with nine goals and 19 assists across 22 career games against the Penguins, making them one of his most productive opponents.

The 30-year-old center leads the NHL with 44 goals this season while ranking second in points with 109. His 65 assists place him third league-wide as he chases Connor McDavid to win his first Art Ross Trophy in the final weeks of the regular season.

Nathan MacKinnon has certainly delivered in recent meetings with the Penguins... will it continue tonight? 🤔



MacKinnon and the @Avalanche host the @penguins TONIGHT at 9:30p ET on @espn & @SportsOnPrimeCA! pic.twitter.com/OZIop2jm7e — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2026

Not only that, but Colorado enters the contest as the league's top team with a 44-12-9 record and 97 points. The Avalanche has been particularly dominant at Ball Arena, posting a 23-5-4 home record while averaging 3.75 goals per game.

MacKinnon anchors an offense that leads the NHL in scoring. Meanwhile, their defense has allowed just 2.43 goals against per game, giving them the best goal differential in the league. Supporting "Nate Dogg," the Avs have also got Martin Necas, who has emerged as a dangerous linemate with 31 goals and 80 points this season.

Penguins Undermanned

But while Colorado is waiting for them, Pittsburgh arrives in Denver without Crosby and several other key pieces. While veteran star Evgeni Malkin will be back in the lineup today, the Penguins might have to rely heavily on their secondary scoring against the league's best team.

The visitors have already been struggling recently, losing five of their last seven games while allowing four or more goals in four of those defeats. Pittsburgh sits second in the Metropolitan Division with 81 points but faces an uphill battle on the road against MacKinnon and the high-powered Avalanche.

Puck drop is set for 9:30 PM ET on ESPN as the Avalanche center is looking to continue dominance over the Penguins in what should be a lopsided affair at altitude.

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