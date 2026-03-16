Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Mavrik Bourque, Anthony Mantha, Martin Necas)

We have a five-game NHL slate to open the week on Monday night.

I’m looking at Mavrik Bourque, Anthony Mantha, and Martin Necas for my player prop picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 16.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mavrik Bourque OVER 0.5 Assists (+200) vs. Mammoth

Anthony Mantha OVER 0.5 Points (+110) at Avalanche

Martin Necas Anytime Goalscorer (+115) vs. Penguins

I got burned by Mavrik Bourque last week, but I’m going right back to him tonight at home.

Bourque is taking advantage of a chance on the top line with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen out. He has 10 points in his last 10 games, 7 of which have been assists. He's recorded a point in six of his last seven games, including an assist in five of those contests.

Taking Bourque to get a point at around even money is a safer play, but I’ll shoot my shot with an assist at nearly double those odds.

Anthony Mantha is having a career year with the Penguins. In his first year in Pittsburgh, Mantha has already tied his career high of 25 goals and has set a new career high with 26 assists and 51 points.

Mantha is currently riding a four-game point streak after scoring a goal and adding an assist in Utah. He’s now put up 19 points in his last 17 games, with at least one point in 13 of those contests.

The Avalanche took a risk when they traded Mikko Rantanen last season, but Martin Necas has fit like a glove. Necas has scored a career-high 31 goals this season and now has 42 goals in 92 games with the Avalanche.

He’s also red-hot right now, riding a three-game goal streak into tonight’s matchup against Pittsburgh. In fact, Necas has scored in 6 of 7 games this month, and has 9 goals in 10 games since the Olympic break.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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