Blue Jackets Bolster Forward Group In Deal With Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets are just a single point back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and they aren't content with missing the postseason.

Needing some offensive reinforcements, the Blue Jackets struck an overnight deal in the hours before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Linking up with the Vancouver Canucks, the Blue Jackets acquired scoring winger Conor Garland in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

After completing the deal, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin praised Garland's contribution to the team while confirming that this move was another step in the rebuilding direction Vancouver is heading.

"We really appreciate all that Conor has done for the hockey club and want to thank him for his five years in Vancouver,” he said. “A play driver and strong competitor, he was a key contributor on the ice. Collecting two more draft picks aligns really well with our vision moving forward and will help us in our rebuild."

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for F Conor Garland. pic.twitter.com/habqq5G2Nn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 6, 2026

What Garland Brings to Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are right in the middle of the pack offensively, and they needed to add more scoring ability and skill before the Deadline passes. This season, they rank 17th in goals per game, averaging 3.13 goals per contest.

Needing every point, the Blue Jackets went out and got exactly what they needed in Garland. The 29-year-old winger has had a tough season in Vancouver, scoring seven goals and adding 19 assists for 26 points in 50 games. Still, his reputation precedes him. He's scored 20 goals twice and surpassed the 15-goal mark five times in the last seven seasons.

The Jackets needed another offensive producer, especially after sending Egor Chinakhov to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this season. Garland is having a down season offensively, but with a fresh start, don't be surprised if he catches fire in Columbus.

Jan 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Where Canucks Go From Here

It's been a full-on rebuild in Vancouver this season. They've already moved former captain Quinn Hughes in a deal with the Minnesota Wild and veteran defender Tyler Myers, bringing in a variety of young prospects and draft picks.

Now, they've brought in two more high-value draft picks. The organization is starting from scratch, and getting draft picks in return for veterans is the best way forward. It might be a slow process, but the Canucks are committed to rebuilding this organization one step at a time.

