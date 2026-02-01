Blue Jackets Winger Fueling Team's Rise

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. The boys from Ohio have rattled off five consecutive victories and won nine of their last 10 games.

The rapid and aggressive improvement for the Blue Jackets has taken the NHL by storm. New head coach Rick Bowness has renewed the confidence in Columbus and it's helped them creep back into the postseason picture.

One player in Columbus has been a perfect fit since arriving, and he's been a huge piece of their resurgence. Veteran winger Mason Marchment has been just as red-hot as the team has, and he's fueling the organization's latest run.

A Tale of Two Cities

Marchment's season has been split in two parts. The first was spent with the Seattle Kraken. After being a key part of the Dallas Stars' middle-six, he was traded to the Kraken in the offseason.

Things weren't a great fit in Seattle, however. In 29 games, his scoring touch dried up, recording just four goals and 13 points. The Blue Jackets pounced on the Kraken's struggle, acquiring Marchment for a pair of draft picks.

It's been 12 games in a Blue Jackets uniform, and Marchment has been excellent. He's recorded points in nine of 12 contests, collecting nine goals and three assists for 12 points, and he's provided that same middle-six boost that he provided in Dallas not long ago.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment (17) celebrates his third goal of the game during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Can Blue Jackets Keep Pushing?

The Blue Jackets are pushing. With a 27-20-7 record and 61 points, they trail the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres by six points for the final Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Metropolitan Division might be the easier path to locking up a playoff spot. The Jackets trail the New York Islanders by just four points in the Metro standings. If they can leapfrog New York and move into third place, they can guarantee themselves a place in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.

The question is whether or not Columbus can keep pushing with the same level of success. They've been the hottest team in the NHL for the past two weeks, but is it enough? Is this the Blue Jackets the NHL gets for the remainder of the season, or is this just a fun stretch of wins that will eventually end?

If Mason Marchment keeps scoring, Columbus might just have a chance.

