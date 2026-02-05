Blue Jackets Enter Olympic Break Red Hot

The Columbus Blue Jackets dispatched the Chicago Blackhawks with a shutout performance. The win was the team's ninth in their last 10 games and brought the rising Blue Jackets within four points of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and two points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

No other team in the NHL is more upset about the 2026 Winter Olympics than the Blue Jackets. The team is red hot and back in the playoff hunt. Now, they have to take a three-week break as the international tournament begins.

With so much confidence and momentum, the Blue Jackets are turning heads in the East. With new head coach Rick Bowness behind the bench, this team has rapidly turned around and become the hottest team in the NHL.

Jet Takes Flight

This has alwasys been a critical season for goaltender Jet Greaves. The undrafted, 24-year-old puck-stopper has gone from an overlooked prospect to a starter in the making.

Under Bowness, Greaves has taken flight. He's unbeaten since Bowness assumed the role on January 12th, going 5-0 in those starts. It's helped improve his season record to 18-12-6 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average.

In the process, he's become a dependable starter for the Blue Jackets. Rejuvenated under a new coach, he's one of many players in the lineup who have taken the next step and appear ready for more in Columbus.

Feb 4, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves (73) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Olympic Leaders

The Blue Jackets will be well represented at the Olympics by superstar defender Zach Werenski. After finishing as a finalist for the James Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman last season, he's continued to shine this year. The 28-year-old has not only been excellent, he's been Columbus's best player by a considerable margin.

In the team's recent contest against the Blackhawks, Werenski hit the 20-goal mark for the third time and the second consecutive season. Through 52 games, his 62 points are second among all NHL defensemen.

His game has also surged under Bowness. Since January 12th, he has four goals and 15 points in 11 contests. He's a minutes-eating machine and his two-way play continues to excel.

If anyone can keep the momentum going through the break, it's Werenski. Hopefully, he can bring that over from Italy and back to Columbus.

Under a new head coach, the Blue Jackets are legitimate. They should continue to contend for a playoff spot and give the Eastern Conference trouble once the Olympics finish up and the NHL season resumes.

