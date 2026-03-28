Mikko Rantanen’s Imminent Return Comes at Crucial Time for Stars
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The Dallas Stars are currently in the midst of an unfortunate stretch of play that’s seen them drop four games in a row. It’s been somewhat surprising to see one of the best teams in the NHL falter like this, but that’s just the way sports go sometimes. Of course, there are obvious reasons for the sudden decline, with the absence of star forward Mikko Rantanen at the forefront.
The good news for Dallas is that it appears Rantanen should be returning any day now. Rantanen started skating with the team a little while back and officially rejoined the squad on its latest road trip. Stars general manager Jim Nill stated earlier this week that while Rantanen wouldn’t be available for the start of the trip, the hope was that he would be able to play the last two games. He didn’t play in the Stars’ 2-1 loss to the Islanders on March 26, the first game of the East Coast journey, but given the recent updates, he could be available for Dallas’ contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 28.
Rantanen, who was acquired by the Stars at the trade deadline last season and has consistently been one of the team’s best players since, was injured while participating in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games for Finland. He hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since Feb. 4 but still sits third on the Stars in points despite the lengthy time off the ice.
Rantanen’s Presence Makes the Stars a Super Team
Through 54 games this season, Rantanen has accumulated 20 goals and an impressive 49 assists. His point total of 69 is third on the Stars, with Jason Robertson (85) and Wyatt Johnston (78) being the only players ahead of him.
Rantanen’s injury at the Olympics occurred in the semifinals against Canada. He was diagnosed with a lower-body ailment and missed Finland’s bronze medal game, a contest the Finns won over Slovakia.
The Stars have enjoyed quite a bit of success in the month without Rantanen, but that stretch of good play has come to an end as of late. After beating the rival Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on March 18, Dallas has lost 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild, 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-4 to the New Jersey Devils and 2-1 to the New York Islanders. All those teams are in line to make the playoffs — with the exception of the Devils — so it’s understandable that the Stars could fall short. Still, with the postseason almost here, it’d be nice if the team could get hot to enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the right foot.
Rantanen’s presence should help alleviate any concerns that the Stars are playing over their skis. With him, anything seems possible for Dallas. In fact, the feat of winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 1999 seems incredibly realistic.
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Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.Follow sethdowdle