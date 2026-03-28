Mikko Rantanen’s Imminent Return Comes at Crucial Time for Stars

The Dallas Stars are currently in the midst of an unfortunate stretch of play that’s seen them drop four games in a row. It’s been somewhat surprising to see one of the best teams in the NHL falter like this, but that’s just the way sports go sometimes. Of course, there are obvious reasons for the sudden decline, with the absence of star forward Mikko Rantanen at the forefront.

The good news for Dallas is that it appears Rantanen should be returning any day now. Rantanen started skating with the team a little while back and officially rejoined the squad on its latest road trip. Stars general manager Jim Nill stated earlier this week that while Rantanen wouldn’t be available for the start of the trip, the hope was that he would be able to play the last two games. He didn’t play in the Stars’ 2-1 loss to the Islanders on March 26, the first game of the East Coast journey, but given the recent updates, he could be available for Dallas’ contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 28.

Sam Steel suffered an injury Thursday and has flown home.



Mikko Rantanen skated full with team and could play tomorrow.



Matt Duchene had a maintenance day. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 27, 2026

Rantanen, who was acquired by the Stars at the trade deadline last season and has consistently been one of the team’s best players since, was injured while participating in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games for Finland. He hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since Feb. 4 but still sits third on the Stars in points despite the lengthy time off the ice.

Rantanen’s Presence Makes the Stars a Super Team

Feb 2, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates a power play goal scored by Robertson against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Through 54 games this season, Rantanen has accumulated 20 goals and an impressive 49 assists. His point total of 69 is third on the Stars, with Jason Robertson (85) and Wyatt Johnston (78) being the only players ahead of him.

Rantanen’s injury at the Olympics occurred in the semifinals against Canada. He was diagnosed with a lower-body ailment and missed Finland’s bronze medal game, a contest the Finns won over Slovakia.

The Stars have enjoyed quite a bit of success in the month without Rantanen, but that stretch of good play has come to an end as of late. After beating the rival Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on March 18, Dallas has lost 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild, 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-4 to the New Jersey Devils and 2-1 to the New York Islanders. All those teams are in line to make the playoffs — with the exception of the Devils — so it’s understandable that the Stars could fall short. Still, with the postseason almost here, it’d be nice if the team could get hot to enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the right foot.

Rantanen’s presence should help alleviate any concerns that the Stars are playing over their skis. With him, anything seems possible for Dallas. In fact, the feat of winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 1999 seems incredibly realistic.

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