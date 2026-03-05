Stars Get Tough Update on Mikko Rantanen Injury

The Dallas Stars are going to have to wait a little longer to get star forward Mikko Rantanen back on the ice.

Rantanen, who represented Finland at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, sustained what’s been dubbed a lower-body injury in the team’s matchup with Canada in the semifinals. The ailment was serious enough that he didn’t participate in the bronze medal game vs. Slovakia, which Finland won. Rantanen has been absent from the Stars’ lineup since the NHL season resumed last week, though Dallas hasn’t skipped a beat, as it’s on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak at the moment.

Good news: Hintz should play tomorrow. Not certain though.



Bad news: Rantanen won’t start skating for at least 3-4 days. Faksa is even further behind with “lingering things” from his Olympic injury.



50/50 on whether Tyler Myers is in the lineup vs Colorado. — Sam Nestler (@samnestler) March 5, 2026

Still, Rantanen’s presence is wanted and needed on the ice, and the Stars aren’t going to be obtaining that necessity for a little while longer.

According to Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan, Rantanen won’t even begin skating for three to four days. Once he’s back skating, he’ll have to ramp up before he can become a full game participant, and there’s no telling how long that’ll take. In short, the Stars are going to have to continue to compete without one of their best players available. And even though they haven’t missed a beat without him so far, Gulutzan and company probably want Rantanen back out there as soon as possible anyway.

Rantanen Was Red-Hot Before the Injury

Jan 31, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot on goal during first period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Rantanen was on an absolute tear prior to heading to Italy for the Winter Olympic Games. He had recorded at least one point in five consecutive games, including a two-point effort against the Winnipeg Jets that included a go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Once he arrived in Milan, he continued that momentum, scoring two goals and notching four assists. He was one of Finland’s best players, and it was a shame that he succumbed to the injury bug toward the end of the tournament.

No specifics were given at the time, or have been provided since, about Rantanen’s injury. All that’s been said is that it was to his lower body and that it would cause him to be out for an extended period of time. It was a devastating blow to a Stars squad that’s right in the thick of the race to win the Central Division, and Rantanen figured to be a key piece toward the team accomplishing that goal. Even then, Dallas is playing some of its best hockey of the season. Once Rantanen returns, there’s no telling how fearsome the green and white will be.

